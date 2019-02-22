Demi Rose Stuns Onlookers With Skin-Tight Dress, Puts Curves And Cleavage On Display At BRIT Awards

British model and Instagram starlet Demi Rose Mawby has been keeping busy this year, and she shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Over the past month, the busty bombshell has been sharing plenty of racy and sultry snapshots to her Instagram account, and her fans have been lapping them up, as evidenced by her follower account.

At the time of writing, Demi Rose has attracted more than 8.5 million followers on the popular social media platform, despite only making 947 posts. Crunching a few numbers shows that, on average, Demi has attracted just shy of 9,000 new followers with each post — an impressive figure to say the least.

Speaking of figures, the buxom model recently put hers on display, showing up to the BRIT Awards last night in stunning fashion. Demi posted one picture from the evening to her Instagram page, which will undoubtedly leave some fans hot under the collar.

In her most recent Instagram share, Demi can be seen on her way to — or walking around at — this year’s BRIT Awards. The stunning model can be seen wearing a dark blue dress, which hugs her curves and assets in all the right places, leaving little to the imagination of onlookers and fans.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi Rose wore a much shorter — and tighter — minidress to the Beats By Dre afterparty, but for her appearance at the award ceremony, she opted for something more traditional and glamorous.

In the aforementioned photo, Demi posed front and center, though she looked slightly off to the side as she made her way. The plunging dress hugged her hips and ample derriere and showcased Demi’s iconic hourglass figure. Her outfit went past the legs, spilling onto the floor behind her. It came to an end at her chest, which showed off plenty of cleavage, though a thin, partly see-through piece of fabric acted as a scarf and completed the ensemble.

Unsurprisingly, Demi’s latest Instagram pic was well received by her many fans and followers. At the time of writing, the post has been live for a little more than two hours and has racked up just shy of 75,000 likes, with over 500 comments to boot.

Demi Rose’s fans and followers had plenty of nice things to say, in regards to her good looks and fashion choice.

“Such a deliciously gorgeous woman – love that dress on your fabulous body!!!” one fan wrote, capping off the message with a kiss mark emoji. “Gorgeous. Love that dress!” wrote another.