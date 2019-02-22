Kendra Wilkinson And Hank Baskett Are Officially Divorced

Hank Baskett and Kendra Wilkinson are officially divorced after being married for nine years. Officially documents were filed the with Los Angeles Superior Court, making the couple’s split official, according to Radar.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Hank and Kendra had filed divorce papers twice before. The first time was on October 29 and the second time was in early January. Both times the court rejected the paperwork because it wasn’t filled out correctly. So despite having moved on in their personal lives, the couple was still technically married until today.

The court documents show that the Kendra star and her ex-husband will share custody of their two kids, Alijah, who is 4, and Hank Jr., who is 9. The couple settled on an agreement to keep their own property, but the house they shared will belong to Wilkinson until it is sold, at which point they would split the proceeds.

The trouble began for Kendra and the former football star when it was revealed that he cheated on her in 2014 with model Ava London. Wilkinson was pregnant at the time, and the pair showed their attempts at repairing their marriage on their reality show.

In the end, the two couldn’t work things out and Kendra wrote that they had decided to split up. About a year ago, the pair officially filed for divorce.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man. I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she said on Instagram. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way.”

Since then, Kendra has been open about trying to heal after her relationship fell apart.

“The depression is gone finally,” she said on Instagram. “Back in the light and feels good. I’m living a whole new life, very different but the kids and I are bonding more than ever. Sometimes things happen for a reason.”

There have been rumors that Wilkinson may be dating again. She was spotted hanging out in late January with bachelor bad boy Chad Johnson, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Wilkinson has maintained that she is single and focusing on her family right now. She even told fans that she had decided to be “celibate” after splitting from her husband, the Inquisitr reported.

For Valentine’s Day, she posted a picture of her and her daughter and assured fans that they were flying solo this year.