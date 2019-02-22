Teresa Giudice’s Co-Stars Open Up About Joe Giudice’s Prison Sentence

Teresa Giudice's co-stars talk about how they feel prison has changed Teresa's husband, Joe.

Joe Giudice is nearing the end of his 41-month long prison sentence, which has made him the latest point of discussion for his wife, Teresa, and her co-stars from their show, The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Joe was convicted of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Following that news, the judge also ruled in October of 2018 that Joe will be deported once his prison stint is over.

Not all of Teresa’s co-stars and friends feel that Joe’s prison term will have changed him much. In fact, much of what Teresa has heard about Joe sounds more like a warning to Teresa that Joe may not be as humble as his wife expects.

“A leopard doesn’t always change his spots. [Joe] may be a little soft-spoken and humbled now, but let him get a little comfortable at home, Teresa,” Dolores Catania, Teresa’s co-star on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, warned Teresa on a previous show, according to The Daily Dish.

Another one of Teresa’s co-stars, Melissa Gorga, who is also Joe’s sister and Teresa’s sister-in-law, feels that other issues stemming from Joe’s departure could put stress on the couple’s marriage. Gorga has noticed Teresa becoming more independent, as she has had to operate alone, and Melissa wonders how her brother will react to Teresa’s new-found independence.

Teresa Giudice Calls RHONJ 'the Teresa Show' as She Confronts Her 'Stalker' Costar at Reunion https://t.co/Tnvfm9WFZO — People (@people) February 21, 2019

“He’s going to want to be like, all right, listen, I’m the man, and yada yada yada like he’s used to; I don’t know that [Teresa’s] gonna be like, OK, and just bow down. I think it’s going to be an adjustment,” Gorga said, according to The Daily Dish.

Plus, Teresa is not the only family member to develop a strong sense of independence after getting used to Joe’s departure. While Gorgia noticed Teresa’s evolution, Catania also feels that the four daughters that Joe and Teresa share have also gotten used to their father’s absence, and grew more independent as well. Catania speculates that neither Teresa, nor the couple’s four daughters will be as likely to stay home or be as easy-going as they formerly were when living by Joe’s wishes.

“Joe coming home is not coming home to the same Teresa he left. Just saying,” Catania said, according to The Daily Dish.

Even Margaret Josephs, one of Teresa’s most loyal friends on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, has her doubts on how much Joe has changed since his prison term. Josephs, however, wasn’t as forthright as either Gorga or Catania with her comments.

“We’re not sure if Joe’s coming directly home, so… that’s going to be the question that’s going to be on everybody’s mind. So, you know, they’re appealing him leaving, so I’m not exactly sure what’s going to happen,” Josephs said, according to The Daily Dish.