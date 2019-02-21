Kamala Harris Releases Statement Blasting Jussie Smollett: ‘I’m Sad, Frustrated, And Disappointed’

Kamala Harris has issued a statement blasting Jussie Smollett for his allegedly faked attack, with the California Senator saying she is “sad, frustrated, and disappointed” in the allegations that the Empire actor concocted the hoax.

Harris had been one of the most vocal backers of Smollett when he first claimed he was attacked by two men shouting racist language. The 2020 presidential hopeful called the attack a “modern day lynching” and referenced the alleged attack when she pushed a new bill that would make lynching a federal offense.

As doubts began to rise around Smollett’s account of the attack, many called on Harris to issue a statement. She did that on Thursday, posting a statement on Twitter in which she appeared to blast the actor. Harris said that false claims to police divert resources from more serious investigations and make it more difficult for other victims of crimes to come forward.