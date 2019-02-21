‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Caelynn Has A Fun, Romantic Hometown With Colton, But Emotions Will Run High

It is time for Colton Underwood to meet the families of his final four ladies and those hometown dates will be shown in Episode 8 of The Bachelor. Spoilers tease that Caelynn Miller-Keyes will share some emotional moments with her family and Colton in Virginia after doing some fun activities during the day, but things may not go as she hopes by the time the rose ceremony plays out.

During Episode 7 of The Bachelor, Colton and Caelynn had fun hitting the slopes, they got to have a private concert, and the two tackled some difficult questions. Before the night was over, Underwood gave Miller-Keyes a rose. Viewers watched as she pushed back hard against the idea that she isn’t really there for Colton, but spoilers suggest that this concern of his isn’t fully resolved yet.

According to ABC, Caelynn’s hometown date will be shown first during Episode 8 on Monday, February 25. Miller-Keyes takes Underwood to Fredericksburg, Virginia to meet her family and they will be very protective of her.

The Bachelor spoilers detail that the visit becomes quite emotional as Caelynn’s family will apparently feel concerned about how sincere Colton is in wanting to find his future wife. Miller-Keyes will work to convince them, as will Underwood, but it sounds as if there will be some tense moments.

The preview for Episode 9 shows that Caelynn will have a large group gathered together to meet Colton and that might end up being a little overwhelming. It looks as if they’ll aim to do a casual backyard barbecue, but it won’t be all fun and games.

Spoiler fans will surely notice that at that exact part of the preview clip, as Colton is hugging members of Caelynn’s family, Underwood is heard saying that “meeting families can change things.” For much of the season, Miller-Keyes has seemed like a frontrunner. Do things change while the duo is in Virginia as a result of something that happens with her family?

Hometown dates are often intimidating for the lead and it looks like Underwood will definitely face some intense moments. However, Caelynn and Colton do reportedly have some fantastic moments together before meeting her family.

The Inquisitr has noted that spoiler guru Reality Steve has shared some additional tidbits from Caelynn’s hometown visit. The two will take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage and they’ll spend time with her family at a historic home in the Fredericksburg area.

Miller-Keyes’ trip with Underwood to Virginia was reportedly filmed second out of the four dates, but ABC’s press release makes it appear that it’ll be shown first in Episode 8. Once all the dates are done, everybody will be back in California for the rose ceremony.

The Bachelor spoilers from ABC share that the woman eliminated will “suffer a devastating exit,” and Reality Steve says that it is Caelynn Miller-Keyes who is left without a rose at this stage. Her elimination will surely come as a surprise to many viewers, but there’s also already buzz that she might be back as the next Bachelorette.

What drives Colton Underwood to eliminate Caelynn Miller-Keyes after her hometown date? The Bachelor spoilers tease that this will be a truly emotional episode and fans can’t wait to watch it.