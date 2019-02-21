Prosecutors Release Shocking Details in Jussie Smollett Case

Police share more details about why they feel Jussie Smollett's attack was staged.

A prosecutor has revealed more information regarding Jussie Smollett’s arrest. While it is unclear whether or not Smollett told the police that he may have had a drug problem, prosecutor Risa Lanier said that one of the other individuals involved in the incident, Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo, had, in the past, sold MDMA to Smollett regularly. Osundairo shared with police that Smollett has been purchasing the drug from him for almost a year, starting in the spring of 2018.

Several days before the attack, Smollett sent several text messages to Osundairo, trying to meet for a discussion and possible drug purchase.

“Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?” Smollett texted to Osundairo, according to Extra.

The pair arranged a meeting at Cinespace Studios. Osundairo received a ride back home from Smollett, and it was during that trip that Smollett announced his plan to stage an attack with Osundairo and Osundairo’s brother, Ola, as well. Back at Osundairo’s apartment, Smollett then also discussed the plan with Ola face-to-face, stating he wanted the brothers to attack him but to avoid injuring him. Smollett then provided the brothers with one hundred dollars in cash, which they were to use to purchase supplies for Smollett’s plan. CPD POD videos and cell phone towers confirmed that the meeting and ride had taken place.

NEW: Feds investigating whether Jussie Smollett played a role in sending threatening letter addressed to him at "Empire’s" Chicago studio prior to alleged attack, two federal officials confirm to @ABC News. https://t.co/QgBfs6ddnA pic.twitter.com/G5bEJ7En5S — ABC News (@ABC) February 19, 2019

After that, Smollett again met with the brothers on Sunday, January 27 and showed them where the attack would happen. Smollett also gave Abel Osundairo a personal check for $3500. The brothers used part of the money to purchase more clothes and supplies, and their purchases were backed up by surveillance, according to Extra.

The day of the attack, Smollett experienced a flight delay. He called Abel Osundairo at 12:49 AM to reschedule the staged attack for 2:00 AM. The three-minute call was verified by phone records. Ola Osundairo took an Uber to a location near the crime scene, and Uber’s records verify his order and the fact he was dropped off close to the crime scene.

The planned attack took place closer to around 1:30 AM. However, a witness who was near the scene during the attack later said she didn’t hear anything. The attack was also not caught by any nearby security cameras and lasted about forty-five seconds. The brothers then left, taxing a taxi from the Hyatt Regency back to their apartment and arriving home at 2:27 AM. Smollett’s manager then called the police to file a report.