Jordyn Woods ‘Devastated’ And ‘Completely Lost’ Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is currently mourning the loss of her close friendship with the Kardashian family.

Earlier this week, the Kardashian’s world was rocked when they found out that their longtime family friend and BFF of Kylie Jenner was hooking up with Tristan Thompson at a house party. At first, the family didn’t believe that the scandal had actually happened, but once they spoke to a few people who were at the same party, it was confirmed that Jordyn and Tristan were in fact “all over each other.”

According to E! Online, Woods is having a really tough time with what she did. A source close to Woods says that she is currently “living her worst nightmare,” and she is totally regretting what she did. Woods knows that her actions turned her world upside down and things will likely never be the same.

“She’s completely distraught and knows she has lost everything. Her life will never be the same.”

And not only has Kylie totally cut Jordyn out of her life, kicking her out of her guest house where Jordyn was living, but all of the Kar-Jenners have reportedly cut ties with Woods. As of yesterday, the whole family is not on speaking terms with Woods and Kylie is especially having a tough time with the actions of her best friend and feels like she never knew who Jordyn really was.

To make matters worse, the source says that Khloe would often confide in Jordyn about her problems with Tristan and then Jordyn went and hooked up with him behind Khloe’s back.

“They have done everything to help Jordyn be successful on her own. They feel she would be nothing without them. It’s such a betrayal for them,” the source shares.

Woods is going to feel the sting of her actions for a while, too. Not only are Kardashian fans lashing out at Woods on social media, but she was also used to living a certain lifestyle when she was basically a part of the Kardashian family. Not only did Kylie pay for her car, but Jordyn also goes to all the Kardashian family parties and vacations and lived rent-free in Jenner’s guest house.

“She is devastated and feels completely lost,” another insider shared. “Jordyn has tried profusely to apologize to Khloe, Kylie and even Kris [Jenner] several times since the news spread. She has reached out to Khloe multiple times trying to explain that this was a one-time mistake.”

Now, the family is working to pick up the pieces after learning what kind of a person Jordyn really is.