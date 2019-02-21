‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Back Together With David Eason After Reported Break-Up

It appears that the break-up between Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason didn’t last long! On Thursday, Radar Online revealed that the couple was back together. According to the site, a source that is reportedly close to the couple revealed that the couple is back on after reportedly breaking up just after Valentine’s Day.

The site also spoke to an insider who witnessed the couple out and about together. The insider said the two were at McDonald’s where David ordered their food at the drive-thru. The insider says the two “didn’t interact,” but that there also didn’t appear to be “any tension” between the two.

Fans took notice when the couple didn’t post any photos on Valentine’s Day. Shortly after that, Jenelle posted a photo of herself to Facebook along with the caption “Single AF” along with changing her relationship status to “separated. David also changed his relationship status to “single.”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, an insider previously told Radar Online that “something bad” had happened on Valentine’s Day. Reportedly, David didn’t do anything for Jenelle for Valentine’s Day.

Fans originally met Jenelle Evans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Jenelle found out she was pregnant with a son. The relationship with the baby’s father did not work out and, eventually, Jenelle’s mother Barbara gained custody of Jenelle’s son. Jenelle went on to have another son with a different boyfriend. That relationship did not work out either and she eventually moved on with David, whom she married in 2017. Together, she and David have a daughter together.

On Thursday, Jenelle shared a new photo of herself holding her daughter to Instagram.

Teen Mom 2 is airing new episodes of Season 9. While there has been plenty of drama on the new season, Jenelle’s segments have been full of drama. In the beginning of the season, fans watched as Jenelle dealt with the possibility of her oldest son’s father coming back into the picture.

Most recently, episodes have played a 911 call made by Jenelle last year. In the phone call, she accused her husband of assault, but later said it was all a “drunk misunderstanding.” Another episode showed Jenelle’s mother speaking out about her concerns. Although Jenelle and her mother have not always had the best relationship, the two had been getting along better. However, after that episode aired, Jenelle said that her relationship with her mother was “out the window” as previously reported by Inquisitr.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.