‘Maxim’ Model Elizabeth Turner Dons A Tiny White Bikini Top And Flaunts Her Ample Assets In New Pic

Maxim model Elizabeth Turner recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 870,000-plus followers to a hot new picture through which she not only caught the attention of everyone who saw it but also left many totally hot under the collar.

Wearing a barely-there, white bikini top, Liz flashed some serious cleavage which left fans and followers drooling over her sexiness. The model accessorized with a beautiful pearl-and-crystal necklace that sexily sat on her neck and she wrapped a printed scarf around her head as she posed for the photo while standing on the deck of a boat. The 23-year-old hottie decided to opt for minimal makeup, let strands of her blonde tresses cover her cheek and looked away from the camera to pull off a very sexy yet glamorous look.

Within a few hours of having been posted and as of the writing of this piece, Elizabeth’s picture gained some significant traction and amassed more than 20,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein her fans showered her with various compliments. One fan said that Liz looks absolutely stunning and he would like to wife her, while another one said that she has the most beautiful face as well as the best figure in the whole fashion industry.

According to an article by Times Now News, Liz is no stranger to the fashion industry as she first started her modelling career when she was in high school, appearing in popular magazines like Seventeen and Teen Vogue. She has also been the face for renowned brands like Guess Jeans, Guess Lingerie, and Too Faced, to name a few. That apart, she has also appeared in magazines likes Maxim and Sports Illustrated through which she became very famous because of her amazingly-sexy body.

In fact, one of her recent pictures for Maxim added to her popularity, as she wore nothing at all in the pic except for a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms that left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

As the magazine posted the risqué photograph on their official Instagram page, it sent temperatures immediately soaring, resulting in 15,000-plus likes and various complimentary comments. And the topless photo not only won Liz many hearts but also considerably increased the number of her Instagram followers.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the Atlanta native said that if she hadn’t opted for modelling, she would be pursuing a Ph.D. in psychology and also expressed that she would like to go back to school one day. She also revealed that her educational background is something that she feels really proud of and considers her diploma very precious.