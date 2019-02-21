Natalie Portman Gets Restraining Order Against Man Claiming To Be John Wick, Per ‘The Blast’

A man claiming to be John Wick, the hitman played by actor Keanu Reeves in a popular film franchise, allegedly harassed Natalie Portman at her home in Los Angeles, California, and now she has obtained a temporary restraining order against him from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Blast reported that the 37-year-old star called police on January 31 after a man snuck into her gated community and trespassed on her property. The Academy Award winner claimed that he repeatedly rang her doorbell, but when addressed by someone in the household over the intercom, he refused to speak.

When the LAPD arrived at Portman’s house, they spoke to the man and saw his Colorado state driver’s license, confirming his true identity, which has not been made public. However, when they asked him what his name was, he answered, “John Wick.”

The authorities tried to call the man by the name on his ID card, but he would not respond. When they addressed him as “John,” he did answer, but the LAPD said that “his responses were limited and delayed.”

The man also allegedly told the officers “that he had spoken to the reporting person [Portman] several times, telepathically, and that he had traveled from Colorado to Los Angeles to meet” her.

He was eventually placed on a mental hold, and one of the officials filed and was granted a firearms restraining order against the man.

Portman may be taking the extra precaution by getting the temporary restraining order because she has two young children — 7-year-old son Aleph and 2-year-old daughter Amalia — with her husband of six years, dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

The court documents viewed by The Blast state that the man must stay at least 100 yards away from the Black Swan actress and all three members of her immediate family.

There will be a hearing in March to determine if it is necessary to make the restraining order against the man permanent.

Portman last appeared on the silver screen in the 2018 film Vox Lux. She will next be seen in the sci-fi drama Lucy in the Sky, playing Lucy Cola, an astronaut on a downward spiral after a lengthy mission in outer space. The movie is based on real-life astronaut Lisa Nowak, who made headlines after driving from Houston to Orlando, while reportedly wearing an adult diaper, to kidnap and murder a woman who was dating her former boyfriend. The film — which also stars Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens, Ellen Burstyn, and Tig Notaro — does not yet have an official release date.