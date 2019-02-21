Tristan Thompson Stayed With Ex Jordan Craig Whenever Khloe Kardashian Kicked Him Out, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Tristan Thompson has been in hot water with Kardashian fans since before the birth of his and Khloe Kardashian’s baby daughter True in April 2018. Just days before the infant was welcomed into the world, news broke that Thompson had been cheating on his pregnant girlfriend while she was expecting their child.

At the time, plenty of people thought Khloe would kick him to the curb over it, but she instead decided to forgive him and continued their relationship. But his latest cheating scandal seems to have been the last straw for Khloe. Just this week it was discovered that Thompson had been cheating on Khloe with Jordyn Woods, Khloe’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

Khloe finally decided to call time on their relationship, and since then plenty of sordid details about their relationship and his cheating have come to the fore. One of those, according to Us Weekly, is the fact that Thompson had a designated place to sleep whenever their tumultuous relationship would lead Khloe to kick him out of the house: A bed at his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig’s house.

Ironically, Craig and Tristan were still together when he met Khloe, and Craig was actually expecting their first child together when the basketballer decided to leave her for the reality television star.

“Tristan has crashed at Jordan’s house when there have been arguments with Khloe in the past,” an unnamed source told the publication. “Khloe has kicked him out several times in recent months.”

The source added that although Thompson isn’t a “manipulative person,” he is incredibly selfish.

“He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment.”

According to the source, Thompson, who was caught cheating with Woods at a party on Sunday, didn’t even think his actions would be construed as wrong, “because he and Khloé were broken up in his mind.”

Although Woods has been Kylie’s best friend for years, even living with her, it apparently didn’t cross her mind that she was doing anything wrong either. After the pair were discovered together, Kylie has also kicked Woods to the curb in solidarity with her big sister.

Khloe has also responded by removing any and all trace of her ex-beau and baby daddy from her Instagram account, as the Inquisitr previously reported. So far, Thompson hasn’t done the same with his own social media account.