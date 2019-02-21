Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless In Racy Instagram Post

While the world continues to speculate about the cheating drama involving Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan continue to stay silent about it, taking to Instagram simply to share their usual posts. In the perfect example of the family’s ability to move on, Kourtney Kardashian took to the popular social media platform on Thursday to share a sizzling snapshot featuring herself naked expect from a towel and a gorgeous diamond necklace.

In the photo in question, Kourtney is facing the camera while topless as she positions her hands in front of her chest to cover her breasts and censor the snap for Instagram. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has what looks like a towel wrapped around her waist as she leans against a low white wall.

The black-and-white snapshot shows Kourtney fiercely gazing at the onlooker with her head slightly tilted back, in a proud manner. She has a black smokey eye that intensifies her stare and accentuates her strong brows. Bronzer contrasted with highlighter contours her face, helping showcase high high cheekbones.

The 39-year-old reality TV star is wearing a diamond piece in the form of a serpent wrapped around her neck. Kourtney didn’t add any tags or a geotag to her post.

The snapshot, which Kourtney shared with her 73.5 million Instagram followers, quickly garnered upwards of 437,000 likes and more than 4,000 in about a half hour of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to engage with Kourtney’s caption and to compliment her beauty.

Many commenters interpreted her serpent necklace as a jab at the whole Tristan-Jordyn fiasco, flooding the comments section with snake emoji.

“It’s a snake think I get what your saying,” one user wrote.

“The necklace gives it away ;)” another say added.

Khloe and Kourtney stepped out together after news of the alleged affair between Khloe’s ex-boyfriend and the family friend, who is best friends with Kylie Jenner. As The Mirror reported, the two sisters banded together on Wednesday as they were seen arriving at Kanye West’s Calabasas office.

In addition to the bombshell rumors, Kourtney also ran into her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima in Los Angeles over the weekend, as People detailed, proving that it has been quite a week for the Kardashian family. As per the People report, Younes was in line at Alfred Tea when Kourtney and a friend approached to say hello.