Kaitlyn Bristowe, Scheana Marie Slam ‘Skinny’ Body Shamers: ‘When Did That Become Okay?

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Scheana Marie are taking a stance and standing up for themselves after being skinny shamed.

Scheana recently appeared on PodcastOne’s Off the Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe, where she talked about the struggles of social media. The reality star shared that a recent photo post on her Instagram account earned her a lot of attention but for all of the wrong reasons. Scheana started off by saying that she’s a naturally petite person before going off on somewhat of a rant.

“I eat a lot. I’ve already had a couple of meals today. I can’t wait for my next one. But my waist, especially the angle, was really tiny,” she shared on the podcast. “It was like 900 comments like ‘anorexic’ or ‘too skinny.’ When did that become okay?”

The Vanderpump Rules star continued by saying that she doesn’t understand why it’s not politically correct to call someone fat but it’s okay to call someone too skinny.

“It’s okay to make fun of them and assume I have an eating disorder, which I struggled with in college and I don’t anymore.”

And after Scheana told her own story of her struggles with skinny shamers and social media, Bristowe told her that she could totally related to what her reality counterpart was going through. For starters, Kaitlyn said that she finds it “unbelievable” that someone can just go on another person’s photo and comment about their weight. She says that due to the fact that she’s naturally tiny, people also comment on her figure all the time.

Additionally, Kaitlyn took a little time to vent about how people are also online shaming her for moving on from her prior relationship too soon. As Bachelorette fans know, Kaitlyn and fiancé Shawn Booth broke up last year and since then, she has started to date Bachelor alum Jason Tartick. Now, fans are slamming her for moving onto her next relationship too quickly, something that really bugs her.

“I just got out of a relationship and in people’s minds, I’ve moved on quickly but nobody really knows what the story was with the relationship for the last year and I’m getting hated on right now for being happy,” she shared.

Scheana then pointed out that criticism comes with the territory of being a celebrity. The reality star says that you can do good things like save children who are starving in Africa but at the end of the day, there’s still going to be at least one person who makes noise.