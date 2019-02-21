Kim Kardashian Puts On Busty Display In Gray Sports Bra While Declaring She’s ‘Into Selfies Again’

It’s only been three days since Kim Kardashian’s last Instagram selfie, but she apparently fell out of love the with photo capturing method in the short span. At least, she did until today, when she posted a steamy new selfie to declare to her whopping 128 million followers on the social media platform that she was back “into” the self-taken photographs again.

The reality TV star’s latest sexy post shared to her Instagram account on Thursday, February 21 captured her intensely focused on her phone screen while she posed in the mirror of what appears to be a bathroom, as a large silver faucet is seen in the foreground of the photo. The brunette bombshell put on a seriously busty display in a tight gray sports bra that flashed an ample amount of cleavage to her fans, as well as her incredibly toned and tan midsection.

Kim paired her barely-there top with a pair of black track pants that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist while also creating a smooth outline of her signature curvy derriere. The 38-year-old wore her dark locks down in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders, and sported a glamorous makeup look for the sizzling snap that consisted of a dark smokey eye and heavily-lined lip.

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went wild for her latest jaw-dropping selfie, which at the time of this writing has racked up more than 300,000 likes within just the first 15 minutes of going live on the platform. Thousands have already flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty mogul with compliments.

“The world would be so lost without them. A true goddess,” one of Kim’s millions of followers wrote, while another questioned how someone could be so beautiful.

Kim’s most recent upload comes amid the news of her filing a lawsuit against the company Missguided, which the starlet labels as “fast fashion brand.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim is suing the clothing line for $10 million, alleging the brand has used her trademarked name and likeness to promote their products online.

The soon-to-be mother-of-four went took to social media earlier this week to rant about brands such as Missguided for selling dupes of some of the garments she’s worn, including the one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler gown she wore just a few days ago.

I’ve watched these companies profit off my husband’s work for years and now that it’s also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

“I don’t have any relationships with these sites,” she wrote in one tweet after revealing that she plans some of her looks up to a year in advance. “I’m not leaking my looks to anyone, and I don’t support what these companies are doing.”