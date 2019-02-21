Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Will Still Reportedly Share Custody Of Baby True

While Khloe Kardashian may be done with her own relationship with troubled NBA star Tristan Thompson, that doesn’t mean that she is going to take their daughter away from him.

Following the second cheating scandal that rocked the couple’s world earlier this week, Radar Online reports that Khloe is still going to allow Tristan to see their almost one-year-old daughter, True Thompson. An insider close to the Kardashian family shares that Khloe is stuck in a tough situation because even though Tristan cheated on her and ruined their romantic relationship, he is still a good father.

“Obviously she does not want anything to do with him right now, but, because he is True’s father, she will have no other choice than to be a part of his life for her entire life,” the insider shared.

Khloe is now taking the high road and understands that it’s important to make sure that Tristan still gets to see his daughter and she is planning on continuing to share custody with him, letting the Cleveland Cavaliers star see his daughter when he wants to. Still, the whole process has been difficult for the newly single mother of one.

“Khloe does not know how she is going to navigate this, because she already pretty much has custody of their daughter with the understanding that Tristan will come on the weekends,” the source says. “She realizes that her baby needs a father figure in her life.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Khloe broke things off with Thompson after the second cheating allegations against him surfaced. Prior to the split, it was revealed that Tristan and Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, attended a house party where they were spotted talking, cuddling, and even making out. Throughout the duration of the evening, the pair was reportedly “all over each other” and once Khloe found out about it, she broke things off with Tristan once and for all.

To make matters even worse, it looks like this wasn’t the first time that Jordyn and Tristan got close. It has been reported by Perez Hilton that Tristan and Jordyn had been low key hooking up for a month prior to the news of the cheating coming out in the press.

At first, when the story broke, Jordyn told Khloe that she did stay over at Tristan’s house that night to make sure that he didn’t cheat on Khloe. Later, Woods eventually ended up confessing that she did hookup with Tristan and that it had been going on for a month. Wow.