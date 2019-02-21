The Full Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot Reveals An All-Star Cast

The new show starts streaming on CBS All Access on April 1.

The long-awaited Twilight Zone reboot released a brief teaser during the 2019 Super Bowl, showcasing Jordan Peele himself. CBS has now released the full trailer on YouTube, that showcases a lot more footage from the new series, as well as the cast that will be involved. And it’s quite impressive.

Produced and hosted by Academy Award winner Jordan Peele, the reboot of Twilight Zone promises audiences a return to the eerie and nerve-wracking world of alternate universes, and tales involving the otherworldy and the bizarre. It seemed like a perfect fit for Peele to host the show, given his own success with his debut directorial venture, Get Out. Peele’s horror sensibilities will be even more pronounced as he releases the follow up to his debut, as the more straight forward horror movie Us.

The original Twilight Zone is considered to be a classic television series that was one of the first to feature an anthology-style format, with stories that ranged from cultural statements on society to just straight forward horror tales. While Netflix has its own similarly styled show in Black Mirror, the original is sure to create a lot of nostalgia and excitement among fans new and old alike. The full trailer of the rebooted Twilight Zone features the iconic theme song at the end, with a lot of scenes from episodes that look in keeping with the brand.

The biggest takeaway from the trailer is the surprising cast that has been brought together for the show. The actors and actresses that were glimpsed from the trailer alone include Adam Scott, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Tracy Morgan, Jacob Tremblay, Steven Yeun, and many more. The episodic nature of the format and the anthology style storytelling makes it difficult to determine which actors will be sharing screen space together. Especially seeing how the trailer looks to have scenes from multiple episodes, instead of just one. Given the genre of show, it is obvious that as much will be kept under wraps as possible until the show’s debut, but the talent on and off camera for the Twilight Zone reboot makes it one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

The Twilight Zone reboot will be the second original content provided by CBS for its All Access streaming service, the first being Star Trek: Discovery, which has been hugely successful. If they continue on this trend of creating original content such as this, then the broadcast network may be able to provide the streaming giants with some well-deserved competition.

