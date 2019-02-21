Jessa Duggar Seewald Shares First Baby Bump Photo, Reveals She And Lauren Had Same Due Date

Jessa Duggar Seewald is now 25 weeks pregnant and has just started posting her baby bump photos. She did the same with her first two pregnancies, but this time it came with a heartfelt message as she talks about Josiah and Lauren’s loss of their baby. This is a bittersweet pregnancy for the mom-of-two because she and Lauren would have been having babies at the same time. In fact, Jessa revealed that they had the exact same due date.
The post was shared on the Duggar daughter’s Instagram where she acknowledges the pain and grief that the family has experienced since Lauren’s miscarriage last October. Jessa said that it is a mixed bag of emotions as she and husband Ben Seewald look forward to meeting their third child while also grieving with her brother and sister-in-law. She expressed how difficult it must be for Lauren to see her growing baby bump when she would be at the exact same stage as her.
Jessa then penned a long heartfelt note to Lauren saying that she should never feel guilt over losing this baby, despite all of the words and opinions that she has heard from others. She goes on to say that even through her grief, Lauren has offered to help Jessa with anything she needs during her pregnancy.
This is the first time that Jessa has publicly spoken out on her feelings about expecting a baby while Josiah and Lauren are still grieving their loss. The Counting On stars will be talking more about it soon on TLC.
#25weeks Pregnancy— such a precious gift, and definitely not something I take for granted. As we look forward to meeting our baby, we’re also feeling an exceptional amount of grief over my brother Josiah and sister-in-law Lauren’s loss of their baby. Lauren and I shared the exact same due date. We have cried so many tears, both together and apart. My heart aches for them. I weep when I think of how difficult it must be for her to see me pregnant in the very stages where she would’ve been— right up through the baby’s due date. And yet, even in a flood of emotions, there are perplexities of the human heart that may cause us to want to clam up or remain silent through such a trial. Because of this, many people feel like they’re walking this road alone. It is true that speaking for the sake of filling silence is not needful and is often hurtful. I’ve watched Lauren converse with people who have been unknowingly insensitive, and I am amazed by her graciousness. I’ve heard some try to give reasons or explanations, not realizing that their unsolicited opinions might be very painful, like salt to a wound. One might never know the tears you cry at night as a result of their words flowing back through your head. Often times, “I love you and I’m praying for you” along with a hug are quite sufficient. We do not need to fill every silence with words. But at the same time, conversations of lost dreams should never feel suppressed. Silence can stifle healing, but a carefully chosen word may work to help bring life and healing to the soul. We must all reinforce the fact that emotions over a life lost are not something to be resisted. They’re not wrong, and you should never think that for a moment. If you’ve lost a child, know this— YOU ARE A MAMA, and you will never cease to think about and cherish the life you carried… **swipe left to read more**
The couple married last June and found out they were expecting their first child just weeks later. The loss has been hard as it is with any woman who has suffered a miscarriage, but the 19-year-old chose to go public with the heartbreaking news. She said that she wanted others to speak out and not stay silent after such a great loss.
Ben and Jessa Seewald made their announcement in January that baby number three was on the way. It’s likely that they waited for a bit to share their exciting news to give the whole family time to grieve their tragic loss. She has already posted a photo of her first sonogram and now the first baby bump snapshot is making Duggar fans very happy.
The Duggar family will be addressing this tragic loss on a future episode of Counting On. You can watch them on Monday nights on TLC.