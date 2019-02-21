Jessa Duggar Seewald Shares First Baby Bump Photo, Reveals She And Lauren Had Same Due Date

Jessa Duggar Seewald offers comforting words to sister-in-law Lauren.

Jessa Duggar Seewald is now 25 weeks pregnant and has just started posting her baby bump photos. She did the same with her first two pregnancies, but this time it came with a heartfelt message as she talks about Josiah and Lauren’s loss of their baby. This is a bittersweet pregnancy for the mom-of-two because she and Lauren would have been having babies at the same time. In fact, Jessa revealed that they had the exact same due date.

The post was shared on the Duggar daughter’s Instagram where she acknowledges the pain and grief that the family has experienced since Lauren’s miscarriage last October. Jessa said that it is a mixed bag of emotions as she and husband Ben Seewald look forward to meeting their third child while also grieving with her brother and sister-in-law. She expressed how difficult it must be for Lauren to see her growing baby bump when she would be at the exact same stage as her.

Jessa then penned a long heartfelt note to Lauren saying that she should never feel guilt over losing this baby, despite all of the words and opinions that she has heard from others. She goes on to say that even through her grief, Lauren has offered to help Jessa with anything she needs during her pregnancy.

This is the first time that Jessa has publicly spoken out on her feelings about expecting a baby while Josiah and Lauren are still grieving their loss. The Counting On stars will be talking more about it soon on TLC.

The couple married last June and found out they were expecting their first child just weeks later. The loss has been hard as it is with any woman who has suffered a miscarriage, but the 19-year-old chose to go public with the heartbreaking news. She said that she wanted others to speak out and not stay silent after such a great loss.

Ben and Jessa Seewald made their announcement in January that baby number three was on the way. It’s likely that they waited for a bit to share their exciting news to give the whole family time to grieve their tragic loss. She has already posted a photo of her first sonogram and now the first baby bump snapshot is making Duggar fans very happy.

The Duggar family will be addressing this tragic loss on a future episode of Counting On. You can watch them on Monday nights on TLC.