Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods Were Hooking Up Behind Khloe Kardashian’s Back For A Month, Per ‘HU’

Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, last weekend. However, it may not have been the first time that the pair hooked up.

According to Hollywood Uncovered, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods have reportedly been seeing each other behind Khloe Kardashian’s back for a month.

A source close to the NBA player reportedly told the outlet that it was Jordyn who sought out Tristan, and that the pair have been getting together for weeks now.

To make matters worse, it looks like Woods was playing both sides. The report claims that Jordyn had texted Khloe the morning after her most recent hookup with Tristan and told her that she had stayed at Thompson’s house all night so that she could make sure he wasn’t cheating on her with any of the women who were at Tristan’s house for a party.

However, when Kardashian heard from her sources that Woods and Thompson had been all over each other at the party, she reportedly contacted Jordyn to confront her with the information. Woods allegedly admitted to cheating with Tristan, and chaos then broke loose in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Since that time, Kylie Jenner has asked her best friend to pack her bags and move out of her home, which Jordyn had been living in for months. She allegedly went to her mother’s house following the scandal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian was stunned by the news that Jordyn Woods had gone after Tristan Thompson. Although the behavior seems less surprising coming from Tristan Thompson, who was busted cheating on Khloe back in April while she was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True, she was said to be furious with Jordyn.

“Khloe loved Jordyn before this. This is completely shocking to Khloe’s family,” a source told Us Weekly following Kardashian’s split with Thompson.

The outlet also reports that Tristan isn’t feeling much guilt over his most recent cheating scandal, and that he never really tried to get back into Khloe’s good graces after the first time he was caught cheating.

“He honestly doesn’t really care and was over it. He was never trying to win Khloe back,” the insider dished, adding that Tristan’s friends are now calling him an “idiot” for cheating on Khloe and breaking up the family that he shares with her.

All the while, Kardashian has been taking to her Instagram account to share quotes about heartbreak and moving on.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s drama with Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in March.