Lais Ribeiro Sizzles In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 2 million followers to a new risqué photograph wherein she is featured wearing a skimpy black bikini.

The barely-there garment allowed Lais to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage as well as her well-toned abs and her smooth and sexy legs. The model accessorized with a pendant, opted for a makeup-free look and let her hair down as she tilted her face to one side and clicked a mirror selfie.

Within two hours of going live, the picture in question was favorited more than 70,000 times and garnered close to 400 comments wherein fans and followers drooled over the Brazilian bombshell’s hotness.

One fan said that he is in love with the model while another one said that Lais is a goddess and her beauty hypnotizes him. One fan added that Lais has a stunning body while another one opined that the 28-year-old model is the most beautiful woman that he has ever seen.

Prior to posting the current picture, Lais shared two more bikini snaps to completely wow her fans. In the first one, she donned a printed yellow bikini, held a glass of wine in her hands and squatted near a bonfire. The pic racked up close to 50,000 likes and around 185 comments.

Similarly, in the second pic, Lais could be seen lying on a sun lounger, wearing a skimpy green bikini that allowed her to flaunt plenty of sideboob as well as her long legs. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in San José del Cabo – a resort city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, known for its sandy beaches and colonial buildings.

Best known for her association with Victoria’s Secret, Lais also appeared in Maxim magazine a few weeks ago and her nearly-nude picture left everyone’s jaws dropped. Looking at her perfect body, many followers said that they can’t believe how a mother of one child could be so sexy and fit.

Speaking about motherhood, Vogue interviewed the model wherein she revealed that having a child changes everything, and added that she tries to be a role model for her son.

During the same interview, Lais revealed that her seven-year-old son, Alexandre, looks up to her but doesn’t really understand her job as a model.