Ashley Graham Flaunts Shapely Legs In Orange Mini-Dress On Instagram

Ashley Graham, a model known for breaking barriers for plus-sized women in the fashion industry, showed that she definitely isn’t afraid to show off lots of leg in an Instagram post where she’s rocking an orange mini-dress. In the photo, Graham is sitting with her legs crossed and you can see that accessorized the look with some sleek silver high heels.

In the caption, she reveals that the photo was taken at the Pretty Little Thing office in Los Angeles. Pretty Little Thing is a fashion retailer known for appealing to young women who are interested in filling their wardrobes with trendy designs. Graham has worked on a new collaboration with the company that’s expected to drop on February 25.

While she doesn’t say so explicitly it’s likely that her dress is from her Pretty Little Thing line, a look at the company’s Instagram page reveals that she wore the outfit to the launch of their office in L.A, an event that Kourtney Kardashian also attended. Based on photos from the event, it looks like Kardashian wore an outfit by the brand, so it’s likely that Graham did the same.

This isn’t the first time that the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model has collaborated with the brand. Last year she released a line which included animal print outfits, sleek figure-hugging dresses, elegant jumpsuits and more. The vibe of the collection seemed inspired by glamorous fashion trends from the 1970s.

According to the collection’s page on the Pretty Little Thing website, the sizes of the clothes range from 6 to 28. They also describe the clothing as a “fresh take on luxury dressing through pieces in indulgent satin, gilded metallics, and provocative lace,” with a “dramatic silhouettes emphasize the female form.”

As a plus-sized woman who has gone mainstream and has had quite a successful career in modeling, Graham has become a champion for body positivity in the fashion industry.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, she discussed the fact that she made history in 2016 as the first plus-sized woman to be on the cover of Sports: Illustrated Swimsuit. As Glamour notes, Graham had been modeling for over 15 years when she landed that gig. She says it was her platform that helped her clinch the cover.

“SI is a company that doesn’t want a pretty girl, they want a personality,” she said to Glamour. “Someone who’s got something going on, someone with a voice. And I had that.”