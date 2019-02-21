Melody Thomas Scott Relives ‘The Young And The Restless’ Scenes In Celebration Of Her 40 Years

Through love, loss, hope, heartbreak, and triumph, loyal The Young and the Restless viewers have watched Melody Thomas Scott portray Nikki Newman nee Reed for the past 40 years.

The soap also pulled out all the stops in creating a wonderful 40th-anniversary celebration for the actress with her current and former co-stars attending. The show’s official Instagram story followed the star-studded daytime event which featured big screens playing clips the best of Nikki Newman. Eric Braeden (Victor) and Peter Bergman (Jack) gave speeches recognizing Scott’s incredible body of work on the number one rated CBS Daytime drama. One especially lovely moment occurred when Scott hugged Doug Davidson who will return as Genoa City’s Police Chief Paul Williams next month at long last.

While viewers got to watch as Nikki penned her life story for her grandchildren yesterday, according to Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, the audience did not get any insight into how the actress herself felt about reliving so many dramatic and heartfelt scenes from her four decades in Genoa City. In the special episode dedicated entirely to Nikki, she went through her past even naming all her ex-husbands, which created an extensive and nearly unbelievable list. Many of yesterday’s flashback scenes jogged fans’ memories of a different time in Genoa City.

Today we celebrate 40 years of the one and only Nikki Newman. Join us in sending your congratulations to @MelodyThomasSco! ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/6qlj0saE07 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 20, 2019

For Scott herself, she got the chance to relive some of the scenes in a charming video that the Y&R Twitter account tweeted out. In the clip, Scott uses a tablet to play flashback scenes of Nikki while she gives her own thoughts and feelings about seeing the moments again after so many years.

In honor of her 40 years on #YR, @MelodyThomasSco looks back on iconic Nikki Newman scenes. Take a walk down memory lane with her and tell us your favorite moment featuring Nikki! pic.twitter.com/NxUAFCb3z2 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 20, 2019

The actress took a special look back at various clips from the last four decades she’s worked on the sudser. The first clip featured crazy Edward and a young Nikki realizing that his mother was in an urn. Scott even got scared when she saw Edward creep up behind Nikki, whom she noted was “skinny” at the time. The iconic actress adored the macabre aspect of the clip.

Then, in the next clip, Scott relived the moment that Nikki walked down the staircase to Victor during their first wedding. Scott appreciated seeing all the faces and backs of heads of her past co-stars in the video. She also let viewers in on the fact that the elaborate wedding dress weighed 30 pounds.

In another macabre scene, Scott relived Nikki’s fantasy of hoping to win Victor back from Ashley (Eileen Davidson). In the clip, Nikki laid in a coffin while Ashley attempted to coerce a reluctant Victor to move on. Scott repeatedly urged Victor to slap Ashley, which was an adorable look into her feelings on looking back at the storyline.

Later, in a moment where Nikki read a fabricated story to Victoria and told her Ashley was a wicked witch, Scott urged viewers to never do something like that to a child. The actress admitted that Nikki was a far worse mother than she’d remembered.

Ultimately Scott declared sheepishly, “Niki’s a horrible woman. Sometimes she’s okay.”

Finally, the actress enjoyed watching a scene between Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nikki which she’d hoped ended in one of their infamous catfights but didn’t. It did, however, show part or the history of Sharon and Nikki’s rivalry.

Scott ended the adorable video by thanking fans for taking the trip down memory lane with her.