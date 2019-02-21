Who Is Bryce Harper’s Wife?

MLB rumors are swirling about Bryce Harper right now, and some fans may be wondering who his wife is. Kayla Harper, whose maiden name is Varner, was married to the baseball player in 2016. The two have known each other since they were younger, as Kayla was his high school sweetheart, per The Washington Post. The two were first engaged in 2015, but the wedding didn’t happen as planned. Not only that, she fell off the map from Bryce’s social media, according to Heavy.

And then in July 2016, the couple made a triumphant return during the ESPY Awards. They posed together on the red carpet, and Kayla’s Instagram post of the moment was captioned with the news that they were engaged for the second time. Bryce and Kayla appeared very happy together in the photo, as he sported a light blue suit and Kayla wore a chic white dress with a black accent on the waist. Meanwhile, Bryce also shared a photo of the two from the event, which he captioned, “What a week it has been!”

Since then, the two have been flooding social media with cute photos of each other, and are one of baseball’s notable fan-favorite couples.

Additionally, Kayla is a known foodie — with a separate Instagram account chronicling her food adventures. There’s not as many updates on the food account as compared to her personal ones, but all of the posts therein feature mouth-watering dishes. Her newest post — from September 28 of last year — was of a dessert platter, one featuring four mini cakes.

Plus, she’s been open about her religious beliefs. Kayla belongs to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In fact, her Instagram bio links to the religion’s main website. The site includes videos and news articles that pertain to Mormonism.

One thing which Kayla has in common with Bryce is that she has an athletic streak, as she played soccer for BYU and Ohio State.

Above all, it’s clear that Kayla is very much in love with Bryce. She noted to The Knot in the past that “He’s this big, professional baseball player and you would never know it off the field because he treats everyone with respect and is genuine.”