‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Brooks Nader Goes Topless In White Thong As She Shoots In The Bahamas

Just a few days after being spotted working out in New York City alongside Justin Theroux, as The Daily Mail recently noted, Brooks Nader has jetted off to the Bahamas to shoot her spread for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit volume. On Thursday, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a white thong and nothing else.

In the photo in question, the swimsuit model is donning a barely-there white thong that puts her booty front and center. The model is wearing nothing on her torso, while using a straw hat to cover herself up and to help censor the photo for Instagram. Nader has her side toward the camera as she poses with her left leg propped forward on tiptoe — in a way that shows both her derriere and her sideboob at once.

The way Nader is standing also accentuates her curves while helping highlight her slender figure, toned abs, and impossibly long legs. The Louisiana native has her brunette hair up in a ponytail that reaches down to her back, right past her shoulders. She completed her beach look with a pair of winged sunglasses to protect her eyes from the glaring Caribbean sun.

Nader is looking at the camera lens over her left shoulder, with her mouth hanging open in a playful manner. As her post’s geotag suggests, Nader is either working or enjoying a little break from shooting at The Cove at Atlantis, a resort located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

The snapshot — which Nader shared with her 221,ooo Instagram followers — garnered more than 2,800 likes and a few dozen comments in very short order. Users of the social media platform, and fans of the New York-based model, took to the comments section to praise her good looks.

“BROOKS! absolutely gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Dayum lil mama,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated pointed out, Nader is one of the six finalists of this year’s 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search competition. The report describes Nader as a Southern belle who, when not working, can be found in purple and gold — cheering on her hometown LSU Tigers.

“One of the most difficult decisions of the year is choosing who moves on in the #SISwimSearch,” said Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor MJ Day. “Every single woman here is a superstar in the making. The personalities, the ambition and the untapped potential are so exciting to introduce to the world.”