Ariana Madix Addresses The Future Of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Says She Can’t Work At SUR Forever

The series follows a group of servers at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant.

Ariana Madix and her co-stars, including boyfriend Tom Sandoval and friends Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright, are currently working at SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed, but they won’t be working there forever.

So, what does that mean for the Bravo TV reality series?

During a new interview with People magazine, Madix opened up about the future of Vanderpump Rules and addressed her ongoing bartending job at SUR Restaurant.

“We all still have a lot of miles left in us,” Madix said. “Are we going to be working at a restaurant forever? No. But if the show can grow with us, then we can make it work.”

Madix began starring on Vandeprump Rules during the show’s third season after striking up a romance with Tom Sandoval, whose been appearing on the series in a full-time role since Season 1. As fans will recall, Madix and Sandoval began dating after Sandoval’s Season 2 split from co-star Kristen Doute.

Madix and Sandoval both work behind the bar and, as fans recently witnessed, Sandoval also has a stake in Lisa Vanderpump’s newest restaurant, TomTom, which opened last year just down the road from SUR Restaurant and PUMP Lounge.

Sandoval and his longtime friend, Tom Schwartz, were given part ownership of the restaurant and were seen walking into the completed restaurant for the very first time during a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules.

As for Madix and Sandoval’s personal future, she’s made it clear over the course of a few years that she does not want to get married, nor will she be having children. While Sandoval previously said that Madix’s refusal to start a family with him, either through childbirth or adoption, was a dealbreaker, he later told Hollywood Life that he wasn’t thinking clearly when he made that statement.

“I just felt like that in the moment, that was after a lot of drinking,” he explained of his comment.

Sandoval also confirmed he has no plans to split from Madix, even if she ultimately decides that kids are simply not an option for the two of them.

“It’s definitely not [a deal-breaker],” Sandoval continued. “We’ll see how that unfolds but yes I am staying with her, yeah yeah yeah, things are good with us.”

To see more of Madix, Sandoval, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.