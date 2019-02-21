There’s No ‘Bad Blood’ Between Khloe Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Following Cheating Scandal Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner aren’t going to let a cheating scandal get in the way of their incredible sisterly bond.

Earlier this week, both of the girl’s worlds were rocked after it was reported that Khloe broke things off with boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Prior to the split, it was revealed that Tristan and Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, attended a house party where they were spotted talking, cuddling, and even making out. Throughout the duration of the evening, the pair was reportedly “all over each other” and once Khloe found out about it, she broke things off with Tristan once and for all.

But a new report from People suggests that despite all the drama going down in the famous family, Kylie and Khloe still have no bad blood or ill will toward one another. A source close to the famous sisters shares that Khloe is not placing the blame on Kylie or holding her accountable for the actions of her best friend.

“They are fine. They are sisters and they will always love each other,” the source shares. “She understands it’s not Kylie’s fault. Kylie is a full time mom and busy. Nothing to do with her.”

Currently, the Kardashian klan is sticking together and making sure that they help one another get through this messy time in their lives. It’s especially hard for the Kardashians to believe that Jordyn could have done something like this to their family, especially since she was so close to them. Not only was Jordyn invited to every single Kardashian family party but the family also helped her with her business ventures and they genuinely wanted to see her succeed.

“The whole family is furious,” another source shares. “They were blindsided.”

It was also reported that Khloe kind of expected this type of behavior from Tristan, especially because he has been unfaithful to her in the past, but she never, ever expected Jordyn to do something like this. And while Kylie is finding it really difficult to be put in such a bad situation, she really has no other choice but to part ways with Jordyn.

The Inquisitr also reported that following a heated debate “over the latest drama with NBA baller Tristan Thompson,” Kylie kicked Jordyn out of her home. As fans know, Woods lived in the guest house of Kylie’s Hidden Hills mansion but now, she thinks it would be better if the two took some time a part to think.

So far, Kylie has remained silent on all of the drama.