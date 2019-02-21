‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards’ Malibu Home Damaged By Floods

Denise Richards' former home was taken by fires.

Denise Richards hasn’t been having the best luck with her living arrangements.

After the newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast lost her home to the Woolsey Fires of Los Angeles at the end of last year, she and her family, including her three daughters and her new husband, Aaron Phypers, moved into a rented home in the area.

Sadly, that home has since been damaged by floods.

On February 19, The Daily Dish shared news regarding the current state of Richards’ home.

Richards shares her two oldest children, 14-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, who she split from during her second pregnancy, and adopted her youngest child, seven-year-old Eloise, as a single mom.

As for her relationship with Phypers, who was formerly married to Desperate Housewives star Nicolette Sheridan, that appeared to be a whirlwind romance. In fact, they wed shortly after they were confirmed to be engaged.

In addition to the many photos Richards shared online of her and Phypers’ Malibu wedding, fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will soon see plenty more of the event when it airs on a future episode of Season 9.

Also on a future episode of the show, Richards will be seen welcoming former cast member Brandi Glanville back to the series. Glanville starred on the show for several years before leaving after Season 6. Since then, she has appeared on a number of other reality shows, including Famously Single and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

Richards has been linked to the Bravo TV reality series for the past several years and even made a guest appearance years ago but it wasn’t until last summer when she officially joined the show in a full-time role and began filming with her co-stars.

After being evacuated from her Malibu home in November of last year, Richards kept her fans and followers in the loop with her family’s whereabouts and the work that was being done to save other homes in her area.

At the same time, Richards’ co-star, Camille Grammer, confirmed she lost her family home and shared a devastating photo of the damage. Since then, Grammer, her husband, David C. Meyer, and the two kids she shares with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer have been living in a trailer home in Malibu.

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.