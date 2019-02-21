MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Doesn’t Hate Philly, Per ‘NBC’

MLB rumors have been circulating that Bryce Harper may not want to play for the Phillies because he doesn’t like the city of Philadelphia, but are they true?

According to NBC 10 in Philadelphia, the rumors that Bryce Harper doesn’t want to be in Philly are completely false. A source close to the baseball player reveals that he has no issues with the city, or the Phillies organization.

However, there are some things about the city that could potentially be off putting to the all-star slugger. If it were totally up to Bryce, and money wasn’t an issue, he would likely want to be closer to the California area, as it’s nearer to his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, when it comes to Philly, he’s got no beef with the city. The insider reveals that Harper has visited the city three times a year over the past seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, and that he’s had a lot of success hitting at Citizens Bank Park. The heavy hitter’s stats currently boast 14 homers and 32 RBIs in his 50 games there.

The outlet also reports that money seems to be the biggest factor in Harper’s decision about his free agency, and that reports about the locale may be over exaggerated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Phillies are currently in hot pursuit of Bryce Harper after losing out on their chance to sign Manny Machado this week. Machado, who signed a huge $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres, left Philadelphia no choice but to go after Bryce Harper aggressively.

While the Phillies didn’t want to give Manny the kind of contract he landed with the Padres, they may have to pay out even more to Bryce if they want him on the roster for the 2019 season.

Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, is said to want to get his client an even bigger deal than the one that Machado got. The Phillies have reportedly offered the outfielder $330 million for 10-years, but he’s yet to sign on the dotted line.

The Inquisitr reveals that rumors suggest Harper is giving the Padres a chance to match the offer from the Phillies, and if they do he could team up with Machado to form a super team out west. However, when it comes to money, it seems that Philadelphia could be Bryce’s best bet.

Bryce Harper’s free agency has quickly become the hottest topic in the MLB rumor mill, and fans are eagerly awaiting the big news as the star decides his fate.