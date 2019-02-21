Olivia Culpo Stuns In Plunging Blazer On Instagram

Olivia Culpo is in Milan where she attended Fendi’s autumn/winter 2019 show today. The former Miss Universe took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of herself on the way to the event wearing a stunning outfit that showcases her beautiful figure and impeccable fashion style.

In the photo in question, the 26-year-old model is featured inside a car while rocking a navy blue blazer with a plunging neckline that puts her cleavage on full display. The blazer has perforated mesh sleeves that are stitched up for a natural rolled-up effect. The post’s tag suggests the piece is by Fendi.

The Rhode Island native paired her blazer with a lime colored pantsuit that brightens up the outfit. She accessorized her sophisticated look with black heels, gold dangling earrings consisting of a chain of four hoops, and a tan bag that compliments the color palette of her clothes. Culpo is wearing her brunette hair in a middle part and tied back, refocusing the attention on her face, particularly her strong brows.

The model is wearing a brown smokey eye and cherry colored lipstick, while bronzer contours her face and highlights her high cheekbones. Culpo is sitting with one leg up on the seat while the other is spread open to make room for her crossed leg.

The snapshot, which Culpo shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 18,000 likes and more than 90 comments in just a half hour of being posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise her outfit and share their admiration for the former Sports Illustrated model.

“When i’ve read ‘buon giorno’ my heart did a thing,” one user wrote, referencing Culpo’s caption.

“How can anyone be this amazing and beautiful,” another one chimed in.

As Vogue UK reported, Fendi used the occasion of its show today to pay tribute to the late iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died on Tuesday. Lagerfeld had been the creative director for the Italian fashion house since 1965, which made this his very last show. Silvia Venturini Fendi, who currently heads up the house, said Lagerfeld was like family to her.

“I first met him when I was five years old,” she told the magazine during an interview last year. “In a lot of ways, Karl is family. Here is the kind of magical place where these values are very strong.”