WWE Rumors: WWE Already Has An Angle In Place For The Return Of Roman Reigns

WWE is putting a plan in place for the return of the 'Big Dog' to the ring.

Near the end of October last year, Roman Reigns revealed that his leukemia had returned, and that he would be stepping away from the ring for a while. He had to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship, and no-one had any idea when he may be back for action — but all wished him the best. Now, rumor has it that WWE is already preparing for when the time comes that he’s ready to make his return — and they are even prepping an angle for it to happen.

Reigns had to step away from WWE in the middle of his championship reign, not too long after The Shield had reunited. Now, Seth Rollins is heading toward the main event of WrestleMania 35, and Dean Ambrose is leaving the company in April. A lot has changed.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Roman Reigns has not just been sitting at home, as he’s going to be in another Fast & Furious movie with The Rock. It will mark Reigns’ film debut, but he has repeatedly said that he looks forward to returning to WWE once he’s able to do so.

Whenever that may end up being, WWE will welcome him back with open arms, as he’s a major star on their roster. As a matter of fact, it seems as if the promotion is already setting things up for his comeback — which might make wrestling fans think that this return may come sooner rather than later.

WWE

According to Wrestling News, the attack on Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber may all be part of an angle for Reigns’ return. Fans watched as the trio of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre destroyed the monster, giving him a triple powerbomb through two tables.

That triple powerbomb is a signature move of The Shield, and rumor has it that Vince McMahon wanted announcers to make sure that fans knew that. Strowman was left all on his own — without anyone to back him up — which means that he will eventually need some friends to help him out.

The report states that this is likely the reason that Dean Ambrose had a babyface turn again, but that doesn’t actually clear up a lot. Ambrose and Rollins could possibly side with Strowman against the heel trio, but why? Ambrose is leaving soon — and Rollins is preparing to fight Brock Lesnar, while also nursing a back injury.

Wrestling News reports that this could all be a set-up to get Roman Reigns back in the ring, as many of his friends say that his leukemia treatment is going quite well. It’s not known if his return is coming anytime soon, but signs may point to it. If the rumors are true — and Vince really wanted the triple powerbomb focused on as a move performed by The Shield — there is obviously something big brewing for those on Monday Night Raw.