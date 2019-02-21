‘General Hospital’ Thursday Spoilers: Dante News Emerges, Jason Worries About Shiloh, And Finn Charms Anna

General Hospital spoilers detail that another wild episode is on the way on Thursday. There is trouble brewing throughout Port Charles and some surprises are on the horizon.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Ryan is about to make a big move and propose to Ava. She’ll be completely stunned by this gesture and General Hospital spoilers have hinted that she’ll ultimately say yes.

The Twitter sneak peek for Thursday’s show reveals that Elizabeth and Cameron will continue to butt heads over her decision to marry Franco. Unfortunately, due to Franco’s secret deal with Jordan, Liz was blindsided by her new husband’s guilty plea in court and it seems likely Cam will be unable to resist mentioning this.

Lulu is recovering nicely from the injuries she sustained thanks to Ryan and she’s working on writing a piece about what happened. However, she’d like to hear from her husband Dante and General Hospital spoilers suggest that she’ll be getting some news about her husband’s whereabouts during this next episode.

Lulu will cross paths with Robert and Sonny at General Hospital and she’ll ask if Dante has been found. It’s not known whether Robert will admit that they haven’t located him or if he’ll actually have gained some useful information. However, spoilers have noted that everybody will soon learn that Dante’s in trouble.

The Inquisitr recently revealed that actor Dominic Zamprogna is returning to the role of Dante for a brief arc and photos showing him on the set have hit social media this week. It’s not known yet what comes for Lulu and Dante next, but fans might get a hint of what’s ahead during the February 21 show.

Sam, Jason, and Spinelli know now that Shiloh truly is a shady character, but there are still a lot of unknowns about him. Shiloh’s gal Harmony is shady too, and General Hospital spoilers indicate that she’ll pop up in Port Charles as she reaches out to issue a warning to the Dawn of Day leader.

Viewers will see some sweet moments involving Finn and Anna, and SheKnows Soaps hints that Franco will be feeling quite anxious to tell somebody else what’s really going on with his plea. Executive producer Frank Valentini said via Twitter that Franco’s shocker will create chaos in the courtroom and General Hospital spoilers signal that it’ll be a while before Franco gets himself out of this mess.

The last few episodes have been quite wild ones and General Hospital spoilers hint that things might get even crazier over the next week or so. Fans are buzzing over what’s happening in Port Charles right now and everybody will be anxious to see what chaos develops next.