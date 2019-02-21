Kylie Jenner Slashes Price Of Jordyn Woods’ Namesake Lip Kit Following Cheating Scandal

It certainly seems as though Kylie Jenner is sending a message to who appears to be her former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to People, Jenner’s wildly popular makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, recently slashed the price of of Jordyn’s namesake lip kit. The velvet lipstick kit called “Jordy” first launched in May of 2018 and it originally retailed for $27. Now, the company has cut the price of the kit in half, listing it for just $13.5o, and calling it the “best value” on the site.

Like many of Kylie’s other kits, this one comes complete with velvet liquid lipstick and a matching pencil liner. Back in September, Kylie and Jordyn also launched a makeup bundle collaboration. Currently, the set still appears on the Kylie Cosmetics website but it is sold out. The Kylie x Jordyn bundle comes complete with a palette, lipstick, two glosses, and a powder highlighter palette.

Since the cheating scandal between Jordyn and Tristan Thompson broke earlier this week, Kylie has remained relatively silent on her feelings over what transpired between her sister’s boyfriend and her best friend, but it appears as though slashing the price of the lip kit may be Kylie sending a subtle message to Woods.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Kylie kicked Jordyn out of her Hidden Hills home after the two ladies got in a heated exchange. As fans know, Jordyn lives with Kylie in her guest house and over the past few years, the pair have been inseparable, taking vacations together and basically just doing everything with one another.

Jordyn Woods is moving out of Kylie Jenner's house, according to multiple reports. The aspiring model will be moving back to her mom's house. pic.twitter.com/JRWYz7x6Yj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2019

Since Kylie found out about Jordyn hooking up with Tristan Thompson she has been totally devastated. At first, a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star says that she didn’t believe that it had actually happened but once she heard from a few other sources, her worst fears were confirmed. This is Jenner’s worst nightmare as she was incredibly close to Jordyn.

“Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship is more than just a friendship at this point — she is also a business partner in that Jordyn has a makeup line under Kylie Jenner Cosmetics.”

“And when she found out, she knew she was going to have to end this friendship but she doesn’t know how because Jordyn is the only friend she has left,” the insider continued.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Khloe broke things off with Tristan after it was revealed that he and Kylie’s BFF attended a house party where they were spotted talking, cuddling, and even making out. Throughout the duration of the evening, the pair was reportedly “all over each other” and once Khloe found out about it, she broke things off with Tristan once and for all.

Fans can expect all the drama to play out on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.