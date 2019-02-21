‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Nick Explodes With Fury

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, February 22 bring a stunning blow for Nick as he is blindsided by the deal Phyllis made to testify against his mom, sister, and ex-wife. Plus, Victor issues a threat.

Victor (Eric Braeden) defends the Newman family, according to She Knows Soaps. He knows something that Nick (Joshua Morrow) doesn’t know yet. Nick and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) sit together in the courtroom awaiting the charges for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case). Phyllis isn’t being charged, though.

Once Victor realizes that Phyllis sold the rest of the Fab Four alliance out, he issues a threat. The Mustache lets Phyllis know that if his wife and daughter go down for J.T.’s murder, she’ll be dealing with him. Of course, Phyllis already experienced Victor’s worst when he traded Jack (Peter Bergman) for Marco and never ended up paying for his dirty deeds. It’s Victor’s previous misdeeds against Phyllis that made her unwilling to continue with the alliance because she knows when push comes to shove that the Newmans protect themselves first, and Phyllis ensured that she would not somehow end up as collateral damage when all is said and done with the J.T. murder trial.

Today on #YR, Phyllis protects her interests and Jack lets his guard down with Kerry. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2MeZPp pic.twitter.com/L12sWUb1Kj — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 18, 2019

Not surprisingly, Nick is stunned to learn that his girlfriend betrayed the other women in his life. He cannot believe that Phyllis let him be blindsided with the details of her dealmaking with Christine (Lauralee Bell). Nick is also reluctant to accept the fact that Phyllis is now the star prosecution witness in a trial that had no physical evidence at all until she offered it all up on a silver platter after months of keeping the details secret with the rest of the women at Victoria’s that night.

Inquisitr reported that the whole situation is too much for Phyllis and Nick’s already fragile rebound relationship. Nick dumps Phyllis after learning what she did. Although Phyllis attempts to paint herself in a better light, Nick doesn’t buy it. All he sees is that Phyllis was disloyal to his family, and he’s not willing to continue their relationship.

After trading her pact for her freedom, Phyllis now finds herself without a place to live once again. This time she can’t even fall back on Summer’s (Hunter King) place because it’s sublet and Summer is living with Nick too. It sounds like Phyllis has some significant changes coming up, and they won’t be too easy.