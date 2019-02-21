Victoria’s Secret Model Alanna Arrington Exposes Curves And Legs In A Revealing Purple Dress

Alanna Arrington is just 20 years of age yet she has carved out a name for herself in the fashion industry, and her rising popularity shows that she will be a very successful model in near future.

The hottie took to Instagram on Thursday morning and wowed her fans with two pictures and one new video wherein she is featured donning a revealing purple dress by the well-known designer brand Byblos. Alanna wore the dress to display it during the brand’s fashion show at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week.

Flashing plenty of cleavage together with a glimpse of her perky breasts through the wide V-neckline of the dress, the model strutted down the runway to show off her enviably-long legs which were exposed through the thigh-high slit of her ensemble. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, applied minimal makeup to keep it natural, and finished off her look with a pair of chunky white, high-heeled boots.

Her video — that featured her stunning gait — amassed more than 80,000 views as of the writing of this article. Her full-length and up-close pics garnered a total of 32,000 likes and more than 200 comments wherein fans and followers praised the model for her amazing stature and curves, her graceful and confident walk, as well as her confidence.

One fan wrote that Alanna is so gorgeous that words can’t do justice to describe her beauty, while another one said that her walk is amazing, and she is totally “slaying it” at the runway. Others used complimentary words and phrases like “too much prettiness in one video,” “extremely hot,” “awesome figure,” and “I am crazily in love with you,” to express their admiration for the hot model.

A look at Alanna’s Instagram page reveals that she has been quite busy of late. Toward the end of last year, she was occupied with the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018, and then she participated in various fashion shows at the start of 2019. Prior to Milan Fashion Week, she stunned everyone at New York Fashion Week with her glamorous walk, confidence, and beauty as she walked the ramp for LaQuan Smith’s 2019 collection as well as Cushnie.

Although Alanna’s career has kicked off recently, the model revealed in an interview with Vogue that she started modeling at age of 17. She, however, considers Victoria’s Secret to be her biggest breakthrough. Alanna also said that the show is not only about glitz and glamour, but it’s like a big family.