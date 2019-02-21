‘The Kid’ Trailer Features Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan And A Villainous Chris Pratt

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor seemingly plays the villain in this Western.

There have been countless movies about the legend of outlaw Billy the Kid. The most notable of these would be Young Guns starring Emilio Estevez in the titular role. This time around, it’s a story told from a different perspective, with Vincent D’Onofrio taking the helm as director of The Kid. The film sees Dane DeHaan in the lead role of Billy, as he is chased and hunted down by a lawman played by Ethan Hawke.

From Lionsgate, the trailer for The Kid recently debuted on their YouTube channel. Looking like an old fashioned Western, the trailer features a great song playing as the action unfolds, effective in conveying the drama and tense nature of the sequences. While most traditional Billy the Kid films portray the character as a charming man who is an anti-hero, to be admired and looked up to, The Kid seems to be going a different direction. Even DeHaan’s portrayal and demeanor as the Kid is contradictory to other such portrayals of the same character. DeHaan looks disheveled, uncouth and incredibly brash as he happens upon a family in need of rescue.

Debutant Jake Schur plays a boy with an abusive father who looks to Billy as his savior. The story is complicated as Billy is caught by the lawman hunting him, and the boy’s uncle also appears looking for revenge. The story of The Kid seems very limited in scope, more so about this one specific adventure than a chronicling of the character’s life.

Ethan Hawke attends the 2018 New York Film Critics Circle Awards Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Ethan Hawke is in top form as a newly appointed sheriff in charge of bringing in Billy the Kid. As usual Hawke’s talent is on full display as he looks completely immersed in the western setting of the film. The biggest surprise of The Kid has to be the casting of Chris Pratt in a role that’s a huge departure from his usual movies. Pratt, most recently appearing in The Lego Movie 2, is known for his comedic heroes in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, looks to be playing a villain in The Kid. Rendered completely unrecognizable, Pratt is the driving force after the boy and Billy as it leads to a showdown between him and Hawke’s Sherrif.

The Kid looks like an interesting concept from actor turned director Vincent D’Onofrio. With all the makings of being an incredible Western, the film looks to deliver some great performances, along with a story that takes inspiration from, but tells a new tale of the legendary outlaw.