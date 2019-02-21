Khloe Kardashian As ‘The Bachelorette’? Show Creator Mike Fleiss Teases The Possibility & Fans Seem On-Board

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian has finally split from NBA player Tristan Thompson. Rumors of infidelity had dogged the couple since she was pregnant with their daughter, True, and the problems eventually became too much for the KUWTK star to ignore. Within hours of the split being revealed, many fans of ABC’s The Bachelorette started buzzing over their wish to see Khloe handing out roses this spring.

Fans and franchise veterans alike have taken to social media to campaign for Kardashian to be named the next Bachelorette star. Of course, it seems highly unlikely that Khloe would take the gig — even if she were offered it — but some might suggest it’s not as ridiculous an idea as it might seem.

For one thing, a new season of ABC’s The Bachelorette is slated to begin taping in just a few weeks. The network has not yet named a lead for the upcoming run, but one of current Bachelor Colton Underwood’s ladies is virtually guaranteed to get the gig.

If ABC were able to talk Khloe into something like this, though, there’s little doubt that producers would ditch Colton’s ladies in a hot second to cast Kardashian instead.

Not only would the timing of filming sync up relatively well, but other members of the Kardashian clan have crossed over to do reality television with ABC before. Both Kim and Rob have done Dancing with the Stars, and Rob actually won over viewers and lasted a long time.

There have also been rumors floating around for years, rumors which suggest that DWTS would cast Khloe, Kim, and Rob’s former stepparent Caitlyn Jenner on the show. However, those rumors have never panned out to be true.

Granted, it surely is unlikely that Khloe would be interested in being TheBachelorette. For one thing, she really doesn’t need the show or the publicity. In addition to that, it might be a stretch to think viewers would buy into the idea that Kardashian is ready to find her future husband when she literally just split with Thompson.

Despite all of that, show creator Mike Fleiss teases that he’s on it. Not one to miss an opportunity to generate some buzz, he posted on Twitter that his “dear friend” Kris Jenner, Khloe’s mom, would have to sign off on the idea before a decision could be made.

Any decision regarding @khloekardashian as the new #TheBachelorette will need to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner … — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 21, 2019

Quite a few of Khloe’s fans seem to love the idea — and a fair number of TheBachelorette fans seem open to it. However, there are also plenty of responses to Fleiss’ post saying they are absolutely not interested in watching Kardashian as a contestant.

Khloe has done reality television outside of KUWTK. She hosted the first couple of X-Factor seasons, for example, and briefly had a show on FYI called Kocktails with Khloe. The idea of having Kardashian actually agree to do The Bachelorette, however, would be pretty surprising.

Right now, most Bachelorette fans suspect that the next lead will be one of Colton Underwood’s final four ladies. As The Inquisitr detailed, there is growing support for having recently-eliminated Hannah Brown hand out roses, and there are always fan suggestions for veterans like Becca Tilley and Kristina Schulman to get the chance, too.

The Bachelorette fans probably should not lose any sleep or hold their breath waiting to hear news on the possibility of Khloe Kardashian agreeing to hand out roses this spring. However, it’s probably safe to say that Mike Fleiss will continue to tweet about it, hinting that it could happen — whether that’s actually the case or not.