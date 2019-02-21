Blac Chyna, Soulja Boy Break Up, Rapper Humiliates Her Revealing Real Reason He Dated Her

Less than two weeks ago, Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna sparked a media firestorm when it was confirmed that they were dating. For most fans, the two appeared to be a fairly odd pair but already, it looks like Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna are a thing of the past. According to TMZ, Soulja and Chyna have already split.

It has been confirmed that their whirlwind romance has come to an end in less than a month. Shortly after reports surfaced about the breakup, Soulja Boy actually commented on the situation. Surprisingly, the rapper actually admitted why he dated Blac Chyna in the first place. Although Soulja Boy reportedly spent a staggering $50,000 on Blac Chyna for Valentine’s Day, he insists he only did so for one reason – sex. Soulja Boy graphically explained why he hung out with Chyna.

Now that the relationship is over, most fans speculate Soulja Boy likely got what he wanted from Blac Chyna and now he’s done. The humiliating confession has sparked a social media firestorm with fans mocking Chyna about getting involved so quickly.

The latest news follows a string of reports and tons of social media posts about Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna. After meeting at Sean Kingston’s penthouse two weekends ago, the two quickly became acquainted and, in a matter of days, they were inseparable.

Multiple photos surfaced of Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna out together holding hands. To most fans, they appeared to be getting serious very quickly. In fact, the day before Valentine’s Day, Soulja Boy took to Twitter claiming to be “in love” with Blac Chyna.

In love ????????????‍♂️ — Soulja Boy “Draco” (@souljaboy) February 13, 2019

On Valentine’s Day, the two took to Instagram after their shopping spree. According to Rap-Up, Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna shopped in Beverly Hills, California on Valentine’s Day and the “Crank That” rapper claimed to have spent $50,000 on Chyna while shopping in Saks Fifth Avenue. “We shuttin’ down the whole Saks Fifth,” said Soulja. “This is how bosses shop.”

As expected, Soulja Boy’s post garnered tons of reactions from fans and most quickly expressed concerns believing the relationship would not last long. Unfortunately, it looks like fans were right. Soulja Boy has removed his Valentine’s Day photo with Blac Chyna inside his Rolls Royce. Blac Chyna has yet to release a statement about her latest breakup with Soulja Boy. However, previous photos of Soulja Boy appear to have been deleted from her Instagram account.