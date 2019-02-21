Kyle Richards Is Nervous About Her Husband Seeing Her Fight With Ken Todd

Kyle Richards was thrown out of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd’s home during ‘RHOBH’ Season 9.

Kyle Richards and Ken Todd got into a messy argument during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and soon, fans will watch as their shocking encounter plays out on the show.

During a new interview, Richards admitted that her husband, Mauricio Umansky, had not yet seen the moment play out and expressed concern over what is sure to be an uncomfortable episode to relive.

“It’s very upsetting,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight on February 19.

Richards went on to say that the event was extremely upsetting in the moment and extremely upsetting to watch.

“My husband still has not seen that, so it’s very difficult,” she explained.

Richards then said she cares about Todd and his wife, Lisa Vanderpump, and never imagined things between them would have gotten so bad.

Richards and Vanderpump have had an up and down relationship for the past several years but up until their latest feud, they’ve always been able to make up and make amends. Unfortunately, after being estranged for the past several months, their potential future reconciliation seems to be getting more and more unlikely.

Although Richards went into the recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion party with hopes of talking things out with Vanderpump, Vanderpump appeared to make it clear that she was not open to a reunion by arriving to the event early, quickly walking the red carpet, and making her way out of the bash just as her co-stars arrived.

While Richards and Vanderpump’s relationship surely took a turn for the worse after Todd booted Richards from their Beverly Hills home, it’s hard to say what exactly led them to that place.

As fans have seen online, Vanderpump has not been spotted with Richards, or any of her other co-stars, since September, around the time of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ on-camera wedding. As for the rest of the cast, they all appear to be on good terms, aside from Camille Grammer and Dorit Kemsley, who got into a fight during Andy Cohen’s baby shower in Beverly Hills.

Following her falling out with her co-stars, Vanderpump began facing rumors of a potential demotion due to the fact that she was not filming with the rest of the cast. However, when the official lineup for Season 9 was announced, Vanderpump was confirmed as a full-time member of the show as she’s been since the series’ start.

When it comes to Richards and Vanderpump’s future, nothing is promised but one thing is for sure. Richards does have intentions to make amends with her co-star and during the upcoming reunion filming, she may finally get her chance.

To see more of Richards, Vanderpump, and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.