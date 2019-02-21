Khloe Kardashian Finally Realized That She’s Too Good For Tristan Thompson Following Latest Cheating Scandal

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. That seems to be the motto in the latest Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

It’s been reported that the reality star is finally looking to move ahead in her life without troubled boyfriend Tristan Thompson by her side. According to People, this latest cheating scandal has caused Khloe to do a little bit of soul searching and she has finally come to the realization that she is better than Tristan.

A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star says that if there is indeed something good that came of the latest scandal, “it’s that Khloé will finally be able to move on.” The same source goes on to say that Khloe deserves way better than Thompson and she has finally come to that realization as well.

“Khloé is doing okay. She’s still upset about what happened and talks about it a lot. But it really seems she is able to see what everyone else has been seeing for so long — that she was always too good for Tristan.”

Since the first cheating scandal in April, the source says that things have not really been the same between Khloe and the Cleveland Cavaliers star but she tried to make things work for the sake of their daughter, True Thompson.

“It’s amazing that she for so long was trying to keep her family together for True. It’s been very challenging for her,” the source dished. “But in the end, now that they are 100 percent over, Khloé feels like she did everything she could to be in a relationship with Tristan. Clearly, he doesn’t care about his relationship with her.”

Khloe knows that she can’t trust Tristan anymore and while she is devastated that True won’t have her mom and dad together, Khloe needs to put Tristan in her rearview mirror. Right now, Kardashian is focusing all of her energy and attention on the most important person in her life — baby True.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Khloe broke things off with Tristan after it was revealed that he and Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, attended a house party where they were spotted talking, cuddling, and even making out. Throughout the duration of the evening, the pair was reportedly “all over each other” and once Khloe found out about it, she broke things off with Tristan once and for all.

Fans can expect all the drama to play out on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.