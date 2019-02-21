‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House is officially coming back for Season 2 at Netflix. The show, which enticed and terrified viewers last fall will return for a brand new story.

According to Pop Culture, Netflix made the announcement via social media on Thursday. The Haunting of Hill House Twitter account shared a new teaser video, which revealed that Season 2 wouldn’t air on the streaming service until 2020.

In the creepy teaser, fans can hear wind howling and doors creaking as a woman whispers of being in the garden and seeing a “great emptiness.” The video promises a new chapter will be told, but that creator, Mike Flanagan, would be back for the sophomore season.

The one big reveal that the clip revealed was that the show will no longer be called The Haunting of Hill House, but will be give a new title for where the new season is set. That information was blurred out in the video, which kept fans guessing about where the new episodes will be set, but the code has already been cracked.

A new Haunting is coming. Can you guess where it takes place? Listen closely… pic.twitter.com/vqzrd3z4NZ — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) February 21, 2019

However, Deadline reports that it will be titled, The Haunting of Bly Manor. The show will move to Bly Manor for Season 2. The old country mansion is the setting for Henry James’ psychological gothic horror novel, The Turn of the Screw, and follows two young orphans who are cared for by a young governess.

Meanwhile, as fans of the Netflix series came to fall in love with the Crain family, they shouldn’t expect to see the former cast in the new season. Flanagan previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly that if the show were to continue that the Crain family’s story is over and done.

“As far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done. I think that there are all sorts of different directions we could go in, with the house or with something completely different. I love the idea of an anthology as well. But to me, I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it,” he stated, adding that the writers had “toyed” with the idea of writing a cliffhanger ending for the show, but that he felt like the story demanded closure at the end of Season 1.

If the show continues to do multiple seasons, it could take on the form of American Horror Story, the hit horror anthology series that changes the setting, characters, and plot for each season.

So, it seems that fans can say goodbye to The Haunting of Hill House, and hello to The Haunting of Bly Manor in 2020.