‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Rey Points A Finger At The Wrong Suspect

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, February 21 brings a suspect in Lola’s case while Rey finagles his way into working on it. Plus, Kyle sneaks in to see Lola while Mariah wonders why Phyllis got released, and the others stay in jail.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) wondered why Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is out of jail and Sharon (Sharon Case), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) remain there. Kyle (Michael Mealor) suggested it was because Phyllis hired an attorney who got her a favor. Summer (Hunter King) and Mariah sniped over the details, but neither knew the reason. Eventually, Nick (Joshua Morrow) called Mariah and told her that the DA planned to charge Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon in J.T.’s death, but not Phyllis — hmm, that’s weird.

Elsewhere, Arturo (Jason Canela) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) continued to worry about Lola (Sasha Calle). Nate (Brooks Darnell) informed the brothers that Lola’s liver might have damage. Later, Nate refused to allow Kyle in to see Lola, and Nate told Kyle to get permission from Arturo or Rey — fat chance. After they spent the morning trying to decide about new songs, Devon (Bryton James) and Ana (Loren Lott) visited Lola in the hospital even though Devon was wary of returning. Devon ended up having a panic attack because the situation reminded him too much of when Hilary died. He took a pill to help himself calm down, and then he begged Lola not to leave them.

Today on #YR, Mariah is backed into a corner and Summer is a person of interest. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/6HOTqivFTD pic.twitter.com/Tqyta3rsSE — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Rey tried to look at the files that Detective North had on Lola’s case. North said he didn’t have anything new for Rey, and later Lola’s file landed on Rey’s desk. Rey went around and asked questions about the day of Lola’s attack. He questioned Abby (Melissa Ordway) who revealed that Summer kept trying to get Kyle. Earlier, Abby had warned Summer to stay away from Kyle, but Summer told her aunt that she planned to continue pursuing Kyle even after Lola got out of the hospital. Rey also questioned Kyle and had his sister’s ex-boyfriend walk him through the whole fight, which started at the Abbott cabin. Rey also asked Kyle about Summer.

Eventually, Rey showed up at Nick’s to question Summer. He asked Summer about her and Kyle’s argument, and Summer said it was typical for them to argue and cool off. Then, Summer told Rey it was crazy for him to suspect her of hurting Lola and she believed that Kyle put the idea into Rey’s head.