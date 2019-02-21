Buxom ‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Cleavage In Green Sports Bra On Instagram

Lindsey Pelas, a model who describes herself as “genetically blessed” in her bio on Instagram, has become known for showing off her voluptuous bosom via her Instagram page. Her recent post is no different. In the photo, Pelas is wearing a very low-cut green sports bra that leaves little to the imagination. She completed the look with grey leggings.

The look would likely be very distracting at a gym but Pelas wasn’t headed to a workout. The caption reveals that the photo is meant to tell her followers about 1st Phorm supplements. Pelas claims that one of its products is her go-to source for “fruits, veggies, and green superfood complex.” She goes on to include a schpiel about the product’s benefits which sounds a lot like generic ad copy even though Pelas did not include “#ad.” Instagram-famous models have gotten in trouble for not including this important hashtag in the past.

Recently Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, to popular models and influencers received some negative press about participating in the viral social media campaign for the failed Fyre Festival. A Netflix documentary about the festival claimed that Jenner was paid $250,000 to make one Instagram post about what was supposed to be a star-studded luxury music festival. Hadid participated in the glitzy commercial that was filmed in The Bahamas. Neither of these women indicated that their posts were ads in their caption. As The Inquisitr previously reported, both Hadid and Jenner could be subpoenaed because of their involvement.

Some of Lindsey Pelas’ other posts include “#ad” so perhaps she just forgot to include it in her latest post or maybe it isn’t an ad and just really loves 1st Phorm’s “juiced greens.”

While the blonde bombshell is likely best known because of her bra size, her podcast, Eyes Up Her With Lindsey Pelas, reveals that she’s got brains as well as beauty.

“A lot of people assume I’m mean, materialistic, and shallow – and I’m exactly the opposite,” she said in an interview about the podcast with Husskie. “I’m really empathetic, down to earth (being a southern girl from Louisiana), and I’m quick-witted.”

In the interview, she also reveals that her life isn’t as glamorous as it may seem on Instagram. Pelas said that she spends most of her time modeling at photo shoots, doing yoga or other workouts, and answering emails.

She also reflected on some of the downsides of having a huge social media following.

“There’s an internal stress about having so much opportunity,” she said “There’s so many people watching and I’m in Hollywood, so trying to manipulate this opportunity to fit a long-term career and plan can get me really anxious. I’ll never feel like I’ve done enough or used it the right way.”