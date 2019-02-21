Georgia Fowler Goes Topless In Raunchy Black-And-White Instagram Photo

Georgia Fowler is the cover girl for Maxim‘s March/April edition, and the photos are to die for. On Wednesday, the New Zealand beauty took to her Instagram page to share a sneak peek of the photo shoot, in a snap that is set to send temperatures soaring.

The photo in question consists of a montage that shows two images of Fowler posing in a dangerously short miniskirt while wearing nothing on her torso. Her ruffled white skirt sits high on the model’s waist above her bellybutton, helping accentuate her incredibly slim figure. The lace piece has a solid white leather belt on its waistband, which further emphasizes Fowler’s toned midsection. According to the Daily Mail, Fowler is rocking a skirt by Azzedine Alaïa. The length of the item puts her impossibly long legs on full display, as does the white heel booties she is sporting.

In the left image, the 26-year-old model is looking to the left while her body is facing the camera. Fowler has her left arm crossed over her chest, helping cover herself up and censor the photo, while her right arm is bent up next to her body.

In the right image, the Victoria’s Secret model is looking straight at the onlooker with a fierce gaze and her lips pursed in a seductive way. She has both of her arms across her chest this time, exposing a little less skin. In both images, her brunette hair is flowing around her, giving the impression of movement.

The snapshot, which the model shared with her 852,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 22,700 likes and nearly 100 comments in under a day, at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform and fans of the model took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Love your work!! You’re a great role model for New Zealand,” one user wrote.

“Classy and beyond gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

Fowler also used her Instagram page to share the Maxim cover shot, which is even more revealing than the black-and-white shot she later shared. On the cover, Fowler is once again topless, but she is not using her cover herself up this time. Instead, she placed a strand of hair in front of her breast to censor the photo.

“Livin the dream to be captured on your pages,” Fowler captioned the post, which she paired with a person raising both hands in celebration emoji.