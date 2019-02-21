Did Peter Tork Have Any Children?

People across the country are reeling over the news that Peter Tork of the iconic band the Monkees has died. He isn’t the first member of the group to pass, as Davy Jones passed away in 2012. However, news of the musician’s death has many people reflecting on his career and his family. Tork had three children and fans of the Monkees are anxious to know more about them.

Over the years, the Chicago Tribune notes that Tork had been married four times and ultimately had three children. He had no children with his first wife Jody Babb, but he had a daughter named Hallie with his second wife Reine Stewart. Hallie was born in January 1970.

Tork’s third wife was Barbara Iannoli, and the couple also had one child. Son Ivan was born in December 1975. Peter had no children with his fourth wife Pamela Grapes, but he did have a daughter named Erica in June 1997 via a relationship with Tammy Sestak.

As the Daily Mail noted several years ago, Tork had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. The slow-growing adenoid cystic carcinoma led to a significant surgery in 2009 that left Peter struggling to speak and eat, but he credited his daughter Hallie for her help and support during his recovery.

Today in Monkees History (1970): Peter Tork's daughter, Hallie, is born. pic.twitter.com/acvQLFjvnf — Monkees Live Almanac (@MonkeesAlmanac) January 25, 2018

“It was a matter of me learning how to get my tongue under control again. I did my vocal exercises and the doctors decided I didn’t need speech therapy. It was a tough time but my daughter, Hallie, 41, was a real support to me.”

Tork’s son Ivan Iannoli is an artist and lecturer who lives in California. It does appear that both Hallie and Erica have lived their lives away from the spotlight for the most part. Ivan, as an artist, does have a more public persona and has shared numerous photos of his father via his Instagram page.

Peter was into music at a very young age and was the oldest of the group when he joined the Monkees. The group, and the television show that aired alongside it, wasn’t necessarily a big hit or widely appreciated effort at the time. However, the group’s songs have stood the test of time and they remain favorites of many people today when they are feeling nostalgic.

Fans of the Monkees are sad in mourning the death of Peter Tork, but are smiling as they look back on the group’s music and television show. Tork’s three children Ivan, Hallie, and Erica may maintain fairly private lives despite having such a famous father, but fans are sending their condolences to them regardless.