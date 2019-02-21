Wendy Williams To Return To Talk Show On March 4

Wendy Watchers rejoice! Your queen will be returning to daytime television on Monday, March 4.

Wendy Williams has been absent from the airwaves since late December. The 54-year-old star suffered a hairline fracture on her right shoulder on December 16 that caused severe pain, and the pain medicine she was prescribed made her a bit loopy — something fans noticed during an episode of her program four days later.

When the new year began, the talk show host kept pushing back her return date while she recovered from the injury.

Then, on January 18, it was revealed that Williams was experiencing “complications regarding her Graves’ disease that will require treatment,” the Inquisitr reported at the time, and would be “taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

Rumors then started to surface saying that she did not want to face the public because of increasing allegations that her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter, knocked up his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. He was said to be taking care of the woman in a house in New Jersey just nine miles away his home with Williams and their 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

After airing repeat episodes of The Wendy Williams Show for a couple of weeks, various panels of “Hot Talkers” and guest hosts such as Nick Cannon, Michael Rapaport, and Jerry O’Connell presided over new episodes.

“Salute to [The Wendy Williams Show distributor and producer] Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me,” Williams stated in her return announcement, which was posted on Instagram on Thursday, February 21.

“Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th,” said Debmar-Mercury in the same statement.

“We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.”

For the week of February 25, repeat episodes of The Wendy Williams Show will air.

Then, Williams will make her long-awaited return to her eponymous TV chatfest on Monday, March 4.

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings for stations and air times.