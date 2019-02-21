MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper Negotiations Heat Up, Phillies ‘Confident’ He’ll Sign

MLB rumors claim that Bryce Harper’s negotiations with the Philadelphia Phillies are heating up and that the team is looking good as the lucky club that will land the slugger.

According to Philly, Bryce Harper may be getting close to signing a lucrative deal with the Phillies. Sources claim that negotiations have really heated up between the outfielder and the team, and that the MLB rumors about Harper landing a huge deal could be true.

Philadelphia is allegedly super motivated to sign Bryce after they missed out on their chance to land Manny Machado. The team began the offseason with high hopes of signing either Harper or Machado for the 2019 season, and so far they’ve been unsuccessful with Manny choosing to go to the Padres and Bryce seemingly still on the fence about his future.

Machado scored a $300 million payday over 10 years with the Padres, with Phillies general manager claiming that the money “exceeded” what the team was willing to give Manny.

However, Harper’s agent, Scott Boras is allegedly determined to get his client a bigger deal than the one the Padres gave to Machado. The outlet reveals that in addition to giving the Phillies some major star power, Bryce adds a left-handed threat that the team is in need of, which could push the front office to spend more than they’d like for the fan favorite player.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bryce Harper has been offered a $330 million, 10-year deal with Philadelphia. However, he’s yet to take it. MLB rumors claim that the Phillies may not be the number one destination for the outfielder, as he’s allegedly giving the Padres a chance to match the offer in hopes of heading to San Diego with Manny Machado.

However, the Inquisitr also reports that the Phillies may be the best bet for Harper when it comes to money. Bryce’s current team, the Washington Nationals, reportedly has “no plans” to offer the all-star the money he wants.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox reportedly don’t want to give Harper the millions of dollars he’s looking for, and the San Francisco Giants aren’t looking to sign the home run hitter to a long-term deal.

Rumors are flying that the Harper may not want to be in Philly, which is far away from his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bryce is said to want to be as close to his hometown as possible, especially if he signs the long-term deal he wants, and it’s quite a trek from Pennsylvania to Nevada.

The Bryce Harper MLB rumors continue to heat up as the days pass without a signing, and fans are beginning to get a bit anxious. However, if the latest speculation is true, they may not have to wait much longer to find out the star’s decision.