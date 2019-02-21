Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London Make GQ’s ‘Power Couple’ Edition

Rapper Nipsey Hussle and actress Lauren London open up about their relationship in GQ magazine’s 2019 “Power Couple” issue.

The seemingly private couple have been together since 2013 and rarely share details about the ins and outs of their relationship. In the GQ article, the two shared how they met, which London says was in 2013 while she was shooting The Game on BET. She said she wanted to buy copies of Hussle’s mixtape, which at the time was $100 for marketing purposes. Nipsey said soon after London followed him on Instagram and he “slid into” her direct messages. The rest, the couple says, is history. The two share a son, Kross, and also have children from London’s previous relationship with Lil Wayne.

The couple’s GQ spread is set in their native city of Los Angeles and has a bohemian, colorful theme. In one photo, the two are captured in the middle of an LA street, with palm trees as the backdrop. London is sitting on a white horse while her longtime boyfriend stands alongside it. London shared some of the photos from the shoot with her 5 million Instagram followers.

Nipsey and London also discussed that while both of their careers are on the rise, London has to make sacrifices during their relationship. The ATL star admits that she has turned down roles in the past to become a full-time mother to her and Nipsey’s children.

“Lauren was handpicked by John Singleton to do Snowfall. She read, got the part, shot the pilot…did stunts…this was her dream role,” Nipsey said. “And then she got pregnant with our son. That was a really hard decision for her to make.”

London added that choosing to turn down the role was, “the toughest decision of my career by far,” due to the fact the show went on to be a hit for FX.

Nipsey’s career is continuing to grow past his California hip-hop fan base. The rapper’s 2018 album, Victory Lap, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album of the Year. He also performed hit songs from the album at Warner Music Group’s pre-Grammy party, including “Last Time That I Checc’d”. While his music isn’t quite at the mainstream level yet, he told GQ that he respects the fans that do play his music and promote him.

“I read every review. But I never wanted to seek validation by awards or anything controlled by politics,” he said. “The people who know, know.”