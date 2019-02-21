‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Is J.T. Alive?

A stunning The Young and the Restless spoilers picture stirred up talk about the possibility that J.T. is alive.

Inquisitr reported that the Y&R Insider account tweeted out an image yesterday featuring actor Thad Luckinbill as J.T. Hellstrom taking a coffee break at Crimson Lights. Fans instantly started wondering if the supposedly dead character is still alive, and the show has had several clues that point to such a possibility.

As Soap In Depth reported, J.T.’s body is still missing. The women, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), wrapped J.T.’s body in a rug and buried him unceremoniously in Chancellor Park. Although authorities arrested the Fab Four, they had one problem — a lack of physical evidence including a body. In fact, they didn’t have any actual proof a murder had taken place. Phyllis changed all that, though, when she cut a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell) and became the prosecution’s star witness.

With the news that Luckinbill is filming for the show, there is a multitude of possibilities. One is that J.T. appears in flashback scenes that the show didn’t get shot the last time he was on set. This doesn’t necessarily mean that J.T. is alive.

Of course, another possibility is that J.T. is alive and well. He could even be the person who hid in the walls at the Ranch and played with Katie all those weeks. So far the Newmans haven’t solved the mystery of who set up such extensive surveillance, and it makes sense that J.T. might be involved since he was head of security at Newman Enterprises and likely knew a lot about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) security.

Fans have questions about this theory, though. One asked, “How did he get out of all the dirt that was piled on him?” That does seem to be the biggest drawback to the idea that J.T. is alive. If he is, it seems likely that he had a lot of help getting out of his impromptu grave. Plus, did he fake his death, or what happened? There are plenty of holes to fill if this ends up being the direction the storyline takes.

Finally, another possibility is that the person who came to Genoa City and wreaked havoc with Victoria wasn’t J.T. One fan put it best by posing this idea “Maybe he had an evil twin…???????”

A daytime staple, an evil twin, would conveniently explain everything, and it could save the character of J.T. from former head writer Mal Young’s domestic abuse storyline.