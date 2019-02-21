Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal Predicted By Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry Reports ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Khloe Kardashian’s cheating scandal was apparently predicted by Hollywood medium Tyler Henry as far back as April of 2018. Henry spoke of the reading he did for Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner — one which aired on his television show Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry — during an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Henry was the bartender on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he was asked about a past reading he did with both Khloe and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, for his show on E!.

Henry stated to Kardashian during the reading, “Someone tries to get with one sister and then tries to get with the other.”

The medium said of the past reading, on WWHL, that he didn’t see a direct correlation predicting that Kardashian’s lover would cheat on her with family friend Jordyn Woods, but did have this to say about the situation.

“I have my doubts because I feel like it was more of a sisterly thing, so, not so much,” Henry stated. “But I definitely in the reading saw the direction of the relationship and it didn’t look so good. But I wish her the best!”

“For you, I really am feeling like love life is not the area right now that is reaching its peak,” Henry said to Kardashian on the series. “So one of the challenges that are coming through is a referral of ultimately being distanced but in a physical sense. What comes through is literally, I’m seeing a clock… and it’s symbolic for basically saying that a schedule, or two people’s schedules, would not be ideal for a cohesive relationship.”

News broke on February 19 that Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — and had done so Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods. Woods was one of Kylie Jenner’s best friends, and the two have had a relationship that goes back to their early teens. Woods had been living in Jenner’s guest house since she purchased her home in Hidden Hills, California, in 2016.

Kardashian recently stepped out for her first public appearance since the news broke alleging Thompson’s dalliance with Woods, reported TMZ. The reality star was at the opening of Pretty Little Thing’s newest outlet in West Hollywood on January 20. Sources close to the KUWTK star told TMZ that Kardashian was planning on canceling her commitment, but chose to appear despite her personal drama.

In social media news connected to the debacle — and in a show of support — Kim Kardashian, Khloe’s sister, unfollowed both Woods and Thompson on Instagram.