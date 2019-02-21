Twitter Thinks Kris Jenner Is Behind The Thompson-Woods Cheating Scandal — Here Is Why

Twitter is known for being somewhat prone to conspiracy theories, but users of the popular social media platform always have something new — and entertaining — to add to news items. Their latest theory revolves around the recent cheating scandal that hit the Kardashian-Jenner family on Tuesday, thrusting them all into the limelight once again.

This time, Twitter seems to think the clan’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, worked with family friend Jordyn Woods to get rid of Tristan Thompson — once and for all. As InStyle pointed out, the family has had issues with the Cleveland Cavaliers player since footage of him cheating on Khloe Kardashian hit the web in April of 2018, just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

After months of avoiding the subject, Khloe addressed the pain she endured in the months that followed in a November episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as Cosmopolitan noted at the time. Given how hard the whole thing was on Khloe, Twitter thinks it only makes sense that Kris would want to see her daughter liberated from the toxic relationship, InStyle contends.

But why use Jordyn Woods? Well, Twitter users argue that the media is bound to give the model quite a bit of publicity, which could only help her.

“Im sorry but this whole Jordyn/Tristan thing seems tooOOOoo staged to me…what are the chances Kris asked J to pretend this happened and take the bad press to help Khloe end it w T for good/a story line??” one Twitter user wrote.

All the juicy drama would not hurt viewership for the show, either, InStyle further argued. By asking Woods to act flirty with Thompson, Kris would manage to throw Thompson to the curb and thrust the young family friend in the spotlight — all while helping to boost content for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the report noted.

“It’s almost too efficient not to believe: with a single headline, Jenner’s cleaning house by getting rid of Thompson once and for all and giving Jordyn Woods a little bit of a publicity bump,” InStyle argued.

As another Twitter user pointed out, the news caused Woods to be trending worldwide at No. 1, Thompson at No. 3, Kylie at No. 4, and Khloe at No. 5, after all.

Another Twitter user has yet another take on the theory. They claim that Khloe sent her friend to test Thompson’s loyalty, and he clearly failed. Now, per this reasoning, Kris is in “momager” mode, engineering how to use the situation to their advantage — something which she seems to excel at.