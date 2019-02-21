Gwyneth Paltrow Asks “What’s Going On With Tristan Thompson?”

Gwyneth Paltrow has never heard of Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson or Khloe Kardashian.

The 46-year-old actress turned lifestyle guru revealed this shortcoming on Instagram last night. As the Daily Mail reports, Paltrow has made the foolish mistake of typing a naive comment under a viral post by the user named sourpsycho.

“Can someone please explain what’s going on? I have never heard of half of these people, someone give me context. Please, it seems serious.”

The comment came from a good place – Paltrow merely wished to express her concerns about the atrocious conflict that had more than three main characters, several sketchy and mysterious side-lines and a good few unexpected plot twists to it – but it did not land well. Immediately, fellow users rushed to point out the staggering lack of awareness the actress exhibited with her ill-thought-out, indelicate, awfully-timed remark. Gwyneth Paltrow: bona fide rose quartz egg distributor, Oscar-winning actress, an ignoramus when it comes to the ferocious drama stirred up by the Kardashians.

To make matters even worse, Paltrow did not consider which post to comment upon. She plunged right in, ready to make a cutting remark. Arguably, she might have even nurtured some glimmering sense of hope for earning validation from fellow social media users just as poorly versed in the love triangle between Khloe, Tristan, and Jordyn. At the present moment, her exact motives remain unknown. However, what has been already discovered is that Paltrow chose a highly-performing, rather exceptionally-worded post to grace with an asinine remark. All that expertise analysis, the insightful reasoning, the poignancy was lost on her. Of all possible posts, she went for a clever one.

“Jordyn Woods is best friends with the world’s youngest billionaire who gifts her with cars, diamonds, and lavish vacations. You’re telling me there’s a chance she gave all that up for a guy who rides bench for the Cavs? The horror.”

Arguably, the actress succeeded to shed light on an issue most had been facing for the past 48-hours: whilst the gist of the Kardashian vs. Thompson conflict is straightforward, it takes a voracious reader to track down its most intricate details. To some extent, she deserves applause for opening up about her shortcomings publicly – revealing that keeping up with the Kardashians is quite a gargantuan task, even for an icon like Gwyneth Paltrow.

Since the actress made her confession, a great number of events have taken place. As the US Weekly reports, Jordyn Woods moved out of her shared apartment with Kylie Jenner, seeking temporary respite from the media frenzy at her mother’s house. Meanwhile, as the Cosmopolitan reveals, Khloe Kardashian has officially put the whole drama behind her by deleting every image depicting Tristan from her Instagram profile.